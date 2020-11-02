Salesianum soccer recovers after slow start for convincing win vs. Delcastle

WILMINGTON — After suffering its first in-state loss in six years, the Salesianum soccer team appeared to have a bit of a hangover on Oct. 31 when Delcastle visited the Wilmington campus.

Ethan Hinds put the Sals ahead early in the first 20 minutes, and Cougars goalkeeper Juan Pineda was kept busy making several saves in the ensuing minutes. Delcastle got its legs, however, and took control of the play for a bit. The hard work paid dividends in the 19th, as a crossing pass by Emmanuel Cardenas from the right of Sallies goalkeeper Samuel Donnelly was tipped into the net by Andres Velez to equalize.

The momentum continued into the second 20-minute segment of the first half. The Cougars intercepted a goal kick and sent a shot in, but it sailed high and into a parking lot. After that, however, the Sals put their attack in gear.

Callaghan Waslh put the home team ahead on a direct kick from about 20 yards out in the 22nd minute. Hinds fed Matthew McFadden a bit later, but Pineda made the stop. Pineda stayed busy to keep the score 2-1, but eventually the onslaught became too much.

Peddrick did the giving on Salesianum’s third goal, taking a throw-in and hitting Hinds in front. The senior tapped it in. A three-goal barrage in an eight-minute span put the game out of reach. A steal deep in Delcastle territory ended up with Walsh, whose shot overpowered the keeper. Jake Ross found the net a minute later, taking a through ball from Walsh and going in all alone. Finally, Walsh added one of the prettier goals you’ll see in the 39th, curling a direct kick into the upper 90.

“Message received,” one of the Sallies players said to his teammates after that goal.

The Sals added two more in the second half.

Salesianum outshot the Cougars, 16-5., and had a 7-2 edge in corner kicks. The Sals improved to 3-1 and travel to Dover on Saturday for an 11 a.m. start.

Pineda made five saves for Delcastle, with Roberto Lima adding three more in the second half. The Cougars (1-4) visit Newark on Monday at 3:15 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.