Final week of volleyball begins with tournament seeding up in the air

Volleyball’s regular season comes to an end next weekend, while field hockey enters the last full week of its regular campaign. Both sports, particularly volleyball, feature matchups that have been anticipated since the schedules came out months ago. A week from now, the volleyball teams will know where their postseason will start. Meanwhile, on the Eastern Shore, Ss. Peter and Paul is fighting for conference supremacy in both field hockey and soccer.

Field hockey

Monday

St. Georges (4-6-1) vs. Padua (8-2), 3:45 p.m. at St. Georges

Holly Grove at St. Thomas More (0-12), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (6-4) at Archmere (6-7), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (5-7) at Newark Charter (9-3), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua vs. St. Elizabeth (5-7), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (9-4), 4 p.m. The Sabres host Gunston in the ESIAC semifinals. During the regular season, Ss. Peter and Paul defeated the Herons twice. The winner advances to the conference championship on Friday.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Padua vs. Delmar (13-0), 4 p.m. at DE Turf. The Pandas travel to Frederica to meet the state’s dominant team on the turf along Route 1. The Wildcats have allowed just three goals all season, and their smallest margin of victory is three goals.

Friday

St. Thomas More at Mount Pleasant (9-2-1), 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at St. Georges, 3:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Middletown (10-3) at St. Thomas More (5-8), 6 p.m.

MOT Charter (4-9) at St. Elizabeth (5-7), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth at Caravel (7-5), 6:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (13-0) at Padua (11-2), 7:15 p.m. The Catholic rivals meet for the second time this season; the Spartans are responsible for one of Padua’s losses. Both teams will be high seeds in the state tournament, but this match could have implications for seeding. If you want to catch this one in person, an early arrival is a must. It will be the Pandas’ final home match of 2019 since they are unable to host tournament events on campus.

Archmere (10-3) at Ursuline (8-4), 7:15 p.m. A mere blocks away from Padua, two more volleyball titans will meet at Ursuline. The Auks will be eager to get back into the win column after a loss to Padua, but the Raiders are especially tough at home. This match begins a brutal final week for Ursuline, which always saves some of its toughest competition for the end of the regular season.

Wednesday

St. Thomas More at Holly Grove, 5 p.m. The Ravens travel to Holly Grove to meet the Eagles for the second time in a week. This one is an ESIAC semifinal match.

Thursday

Newark (8-4) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Padua at Ursuline, 7:15 p.m. Ursuline, the other team to defeat Padua this season, hosts the rematch in the final regular-season home game. Emotions are always high when these neighborhood rivals get together.

Friday

Wilmington Charter (5-8) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Thomas More at Friends (7-6), 12:30 p.m.

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. The final match of the regular season is a doozie, as the Spartans and Raiders aim to enter the postseason at the top of their games. The Raiders held a 1-0 lead on the Spartans when they met on Sept. 26, but that is one of just three sets Saint Mark’s has dropped all season.

Soccer

Wednesday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (8-4-1), 4 p.m. The Sabres host the Herons in an ESIAC semifinal. Ss. Peter and Paul took both contests against Gunston this season. The conference final is set for Friday.