Boys soccer teams head for Philadelphia Union’s pitch, while football games take on added importance

Saint Mark’s and St. Elizabeth will take their soccer up a few levels on Wednesday when they meet at Talen Energy Stadium as the regular season enters its final full week. Meanwhile, there are three weeks to go in football, and the Catholic teams are preparing for anticipated postseason berths.

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (1-11) at Delcastle (6-5-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Salesianum (11-1) at Wilmington Charter (8-3), 3:30 p.m. The Sals travel to Wilmington Charter to meet one of their biggest recent rivals. Salesianum is 3-0 against Delaware competition this season, but the Force are always dangerous at home.

Sanford (4-7) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (10-3-1) at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (7-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 7 p.m. at Talen Energy Stadium. These teams travel to the Chester, Pa., home of the Philadelphia Union for a prime-time matchup. The Spartans will be playing their first game on the big professional pitch, while St. Elizabeth returns for a second straight season. Both teams will be in search of any remaining magic from the Union’s win Sunday in extra time in the MLS playoffs.

Thursday

St. Georges (7-4-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Kingsway (N.J.) vs. Salesianum, 4 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse

Newark Charter (6-4-1) at Saint Mark’s, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Friends School of Baltimore, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Newark Charter at Archmere, 11 a.m.

Football

Friday

Saint Mark’s (5-2) at Kennett (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Hodgson (7-0) vs. Salesianum (5-2), 7:30 p.m. at A.I. DuPont. The Sals host the top team in Division I. Hodgson’s big-play offense is putting up 40 points per game, and the defense is allowing fewer than 10. Sallies’ defense has not allowed a point in its last two games – St. Georges’ points came on a safety – but the Silver Eagles operate on another plane.

Conrad (4-3) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-5), 7:30 p.m. at Caravel Academy

Saturday

Red Lion (5-2) at Archmere (5-2), noon. The Auks ended a two-game losing streak on Saturday, the Lions promise to bring a stiff challenge to Coaches Field.