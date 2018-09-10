First full week of high school sports awaits, weather permitting

The first weekend of the high school sports season included weather problems up and down the state. Unfortunately, more of the same might be in store this week. If the fields are dry enough, however, the following contests will take place. Athletic directors everywhere are saying their prayers.
Boys
Soccer
Tuesday
Dickinson (0-1) at St. Mark’s (1-0), 3:30 p.m.
Archmere (0-1) at St. Elizabeth (0-0), 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Annapolis Area Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday
St. Elizabeth at Caravel (1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Friday
St. Mark’s at Wilmington Charter (2-0), 3:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Delaware Military Academy (0-1) at Archmere, 10:30 a.m.
Football
Friday
Caravel (0-1) at St. Mark’s (1-0), 7 p.m. The Spartans host their home opener against a Caravel team that is a perennial contender. This year, however, the Buccaneers are loaded with freshmen and sophomores and are coming off a 26-9 loss in their opener.
St. Elizabeth (1-0) at Laurel (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Sussex Tech at Salesianum (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Conrad (1-0) at Archmere (0-1), noon
Girls
Field hockey
Monday
Delmarva Christian (0-0) at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-0), 4 p.m.
Holly Grove Christian (Md.) at St. Thomas More (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Mark’s (0-0) at Newark Charter (1-0), 3:45 p.m.
Ursuline (1-0) at St. Andrew’s (0-1), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
A.I. DuPont (0-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-0), 3:45 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School
Thursday
Delaware Military Academy (0-1) at Archmere (0-1), 3:45 p.m.
Worcester Prep (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday
Holly Grove Christian (Md.) at St. Thomas More (0-0), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Archmere (1-0) at St, Elizabeth (1-0), 6:45 p.m.
Newark Charter (1-0) at Padua (0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Friends (0-0) at St. Mark’s (1-0), 7:15 p.m. Two of the state’s best hitters will be showing their stuff tonight. Dani Nathan of Friends and Savannah Seemans of St. Mark’s are both fearsome all over the court, especially at the net. Their respective supporting casts are pretty good, too.
Wednesday
Salisbury Christian (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at St. Georges (0-1), 5 p.m.
Ursuline (0-0) at Newark (0-0), 7 p.m.
Thursday
Padua at Friends, 5:30 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (1-0) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. An early season Diamond State Athletic Conference showdown takes place at the Moglia Fieldhouse. Charter dispatched of highly regarded Tower Hill in straight sets on opening night, while the Auks took care of business against defending Henlopen North champion Smyrna. The joint should be hopping.
Friday
St. Mark’s at Smyrna (0-1), 5 p.m.
Soccer
Monday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 4:15 p.m., Beachmont Christian Camp
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Salisbury School, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Worcester Prep