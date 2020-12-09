Home Local Sports Former Pennsylvania state champion John Staudenmayer named Saint Mark’s wrestling coach

Former Pennsylvania state champion John Staudenmayer named Saint Mark's wrestling coach

John Michael Staudenmayer

MILLTOWN — John Michael Staudenmayer, a former Pennsylvania state champion and NCAA qualifier, has been named the wrestling coach at Saint Mark’s High School.

Staudenmayer graduated from Plymouth Whitemarsh (Pa.) High School, where he was a standout wrestler. He was a two-time Pennsylvania State Medalist, a FILA University National All-American, an ASICS High School All-American honorable mention, and a member of the Dapper Dan All-Star Team.

At the University of North Carolina, the was a four-time qualifier for the NCAA qualifier and a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference finalist. Following his graduation in 2016, he wrestled internationally and was an assistant coach at Plymouth Whitemarsh. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a coach with Tyrant Wrestling in Wilmington.

“The Spartan community is excited about the limitless possibilities that John Staudenmayer will bring to our wrestling program,” athletic director Matt Smith said in a statement. “The high character of this man, as well as his wrestling experience, will benefit Saint Mark’s into the future.”

Staudenmayer’s staff at Saint Mark’s will include Spartans alumnus Brian Willis, a two-time state champion and a Division I college wrestler at Bloomsburg University. The pair are ready to get going at Saint Mark’s, which has won 12 state championships, the last in 2010.

“I want to create a winning mindset. Half the battle is mentality,” Staudenmayer said in a statement. “I’m all about building kids up. They need to feel like they have someone in their corner. I’m building a foundation. I’m building trust.”

Staudenmayer said he wants to expand the Spartans’ competition beyond Delaware and into neighboring states, although that won’t happen this year because of pandemic-related restrictions on interstate matches.

Saint Mark’s, and all other winter sports teams in the state, is currently allowed to practice. Competitions will not begin until at least Jan. 11.

