Girls regular season wraps, postseason begins this week

The end of the regular season has come for the girls sports. Softball opens postseason play this Wednesday, while lacrosse gets going on Thursday and Division II soccer on Saturday. Before then, teams will be making final adjustments or, in some cases, putting a wrap on their seasons. The weather will feel more like late March than mid-May, and rain could force some rearranging or canceling of events. But, as of Sunday night, here’s the schedule.

Soccer

Monday

Ursuline (5-8) at Tower Hill (11-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Middletown (12-2) at Archmere, 5:15 p.m. The regular season concludes for these two title contenders in an interdivisional matchup in Claymont. Each of these teams have lost to the same opponents, Caravel and Wilmington Charter, who happen to be the remaining undefeated teams in Delaware. Both the Division I Cavaliers and the Division II Auks have allowed fewer than a goal per game this year, and this should be an entertaining pre-tournament battle.

Wednesday

Ursuline at St. Mark’s (10-4), 3:45 p.m.

Tower Hill vs. St. Elizabeth (2-11), 3:45 p.m. at Tower Hill

Saturday

Division II first-round games, times and sites TBA. Archmere and St. Mark’s should both be in the 12-team tournament.

Softball

Monday

A.I. DuPont (3-14) at Archmere (6-11), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (8-8) at Wilmington Charter (10-7), 3:45 p.m.

St. Mark’s (2-13) at St. Elizabeth (11-6), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

State tournament first-round games, times and sites TBA

Saturday

State tournament quarterfinal round, times and sites TBA

Lacrosse

Monday

Concord (9-5) at St. Mark’s (8-6), 3:15 p.m. The Spartans are not a lock for the state tournament, so a win against the Raiders is a must.

Archmere (12-2) at Tatnall (9-5), 4 p.m.

St. Andrew’s (9-5) at Ursuline (12-2), 4 p.m. The Cardinals will be a tough assignment for Ursuline. St. Andrew’s losses have all come against quality opponents.

Padua (10-3) at Sussex Tech (7-7), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

State tournament first-round games, times and sites TBA. The top four seeds in the 12-team event will receive byes for this round. Archmere and Ursuline are contenders for those. Padua should be in the tournament, and St. Mark’s is still alive for a berth.

Saturday

State tournament quarterfinal round, times and sites TBA