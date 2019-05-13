Boys teams have some unfinished business before tournaments open

While the girls will open postseason play in three sports before the week is up, the regular seasons in boys lacrosse and baseball are not yet finished. Volleyball will get tournament play under way this week and is not, of course, subject to cold and wet weather.
Lacrosse
Monday
St. Elizabeth (3-8) at Polytech (3-9), 6 p.m.
Tatnall (12-1) at Archmere (10-3), 3:45 p.m. The Hornets take their one-loss record to Archmere to meet the Auks. Archmere will try to rebound from a loss at Caesar Rodney heading into the state tournament.
Caesar Rodney (10-4) vs Salesianum (7-6), 4:30 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse. The Riders travel to Wilmington to meet the Sals, who finish the season with two more difficult opponents.
St. Elizabeth at A.I. DuPont (4-8), 6:15 p.m.
Thursday
Tower Hill (9-4) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Hodgson (5-8), 4 p.m.
St. Mark’s (3-10) at Sanford (12-1), 4 p.m.
Friday
Polytech at St. Mark’s, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Salesianum vs. Fairfield College Prep (Conn.), time TBA at Rutgers University, Piscataway, N.J.
Baseball
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (4-12) at Salesianum (14-2), 4 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Concord (14-2), 3:45 p.m.
Sussex Tech (13-2) at Salesianum, 4 p.m. The Sals conclude a fine regular season with one of their toughest tests. The Ravens have succeeded in a very competitive conference, the Henlopen North, and both of these teams figure to get a first-round bye when the state tournament opens next week.
Polytech (6-9) at Archmere (9-7), 4:15 p.m.
Friday
Cape Henlopen (11-5) at St. Mark’s (12-5), 4 p.m. Two more playoff teams meet as the regular season concludes for the Spartans. The winner of this game could benefit with a move up in the seedings.
Saturday
Archmere at Milford (13-2), noon
Volleyball
First-round tournament at Salesianum, time TBA
Brandywine at St. Mark’s, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday
Quarterfinal round at Salesianum, time TBA