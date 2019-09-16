Girls sports schedule includes field hockey rematch, volleyball showdown

Sometimes, the scheduling gods work in wonderful ways, and this week is a prime example. Both Padua’s field hockey and volleyball teams are in noteworthy matchups, while the other teams have worthwhile competition to check out.

Field hockey

Monday

Friends (3-0) at Ursuline (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Delcastle (2-2), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-0) at Annapolis Area Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Padua (1-1) at Archmere (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Saint Mark’s (2-1) at Dickinson (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

A.I. DuPont (0-2) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-2), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More (0-2) at Tome (Md.), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Delaware Military (0-2) at Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Forbes Field

St. Andrew’s (1-2) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Archmere at Red Lion (0-2), 4:45 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at Newark (1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Christiana (0-2) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Easton at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Cape Henlopen (3-0), 11 a.m. The Pandas, ranked third in Division I by 302Sports.com, travel to Lewes for a rematch with the team that defeated them for last year’s state championship. The Pandas will have to try to slow down the high-octane Vikings offense while generating some kind of offense. No. 1 Cape has yet to allow a goal this season. In fact, Cape’s opponents have taken just six shots.

Volleyball

Tuesday

William Penn (1-1) at St. Elizabeth (1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Padua (3-0) at Saint Mark’s (3-0), 7:15 p.m. The biggest Catholic Conference battle of the season to this point takes place in Milltown. The second-ranked Pandas swept three matches last week, including one against Pennsylvania power Notre Dame. Saint Mark’s is off to a great start as well and is coming off a sweep of defending Hemlopen North champ Smyrna.

Tower Hill (1-2) at Ursuline (2-0), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Glasgow (0-3) at St. Thomas More (1-1), 5:15 p.m.

Friends (0-3) at Archmere (3-0), 6:15 p.m.

Thursday

St. Thomas More at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Red Lion (1-2) at Archmere, 11:30 a.m. These Diamond State Athletic Conference foes get together for a post-breakfast battle in Claymont. Red Lion will try to reverse its recent results, but it won’t be easy against the third-ranked Auks. Watch out for the hitting of Caroline Capps of the Lions and Julia Kochie of the Auks, among others.

Paul VI (Va.) at Padua, 1 p.m.