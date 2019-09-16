Soccer or football, fans of boys high school sports have choices to make

The boys’ fall sports seasons are in full swing, and week three brings several options for the choosy spectator. One of the highlights of the week involves Salesianum soccer and another out-of-state power, but that’s not the only good matchup.

Soccer

Monday

Concord (1-1) vs. St. Elizabeth (0-4), 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Delaware Military (0-1) at Saint Mark’s (2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Archmere (3-0) at MOT Charter (3-0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Hodgson (1-2) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Salesianum (5-0) at Sussex Tech (2-1), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-0) at Glenelg, 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Odyssey Charter (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at St. Andrew’s (2-0), 3:45 p.m. Archmere, currently the No. 2 team in Division II, will meet the ninth-ranked Saints in Middletown. The Auks, featuring Brian Burns and Andrew Rosenbaum, are lighting up the scoreboard, but St. Andrew’s has not been scored upon in two contests.

Friday

Glasgow (3-0) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Park at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Augustine Prep (N.J.) vs. Salesianum, 1 p.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse. The Sals continue to play top out-of-state competition, and the Hermits are no exception. St. Augustine was 8-0-1 as the week began; this will be their third match since Monday. The Sals entered the week as the sixth-ranked team in the country by both USA Today and United Soccer Coaches, and that was before they picked up two more wins over the weekend.

Football

Friday

Salesianum (2-0) at Appoquinimink (2-0), 7 p.m. No. 2 Sallies looks to continue its early season success, but to do so they will have to defeat the seventh-ranked Jaguars on the road. The Sals have topped the 40-point mark in each of their first two games, but Appo has allowed just seven in two contests.

Wilmington Charter (0-2) at Saint Mark’s (2-0), 7 p.m.

Archmere (2-0) at Tatnall (1-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (1-1) at Tower Hill (2-0), 3 p.m.