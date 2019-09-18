Hat trick for Angela Taglione in Padua’s field hockey win at Archmere

CLAYMONT – Padua’s Angela Taglione scored a hat trick on Sept. 17 to lead Padua to a 3-2 win over Archmere in nonconference field hockey. For the Pandas, it was their second straight win after a season-opening loss.

Taglione’s game-winner came at the 23:49 mark of the second half on the Pandas’ fourth penalty corner in just under three minutes. Taglione inbounded the ball and headed toward the area in front of Auks goalkeeper Maura Smeader. A Padua shot attempt was wide, but Taglione was there to grab the rebound and send it far post for what would be the clinching goal.

The Pandas could not add an insurance marker the rest of the way, but they dominated possession and kept the Auks away from their keeper, Shannon MacCormac. After Taglione’s winner, Smeader came up with a big save on a Lauren Owens shot, and the Archmere defense turned away several other penalty corner opportunities.

The second half was in contrast to a speedy first stanza that ended with the teams knotted at 2. The Pandas spent most of that half with the ball as well, but Archmere capitalized on its limited chances to stay close. In fact, the Auks held the lead for three minutes late in the half.

The Auks’ defense, under relentless pressure, kept the Pandas off the board through a series of penalty corners early in the game, but eventually the visitors broke through. Taglione opened the scoring with 20:30 left in the first in a manner similar to her third goal. She inbounded the ball and headed for the crease, picking up a blocked shot and sending it to the back of the cage for the 1-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for Archmere to level the score. On a rare drive deep into Pandas territory, Ellie Angiullo sent a turnaround shot into the left side of the cage.

That’s the way it stayed until the 3:05 mark. The Auks forced a Padua turnover and took advantage. Bella Dell’Oso streaked down the left side of the field and sent a cross into the scoring circle. Sophia Castro was there to complete the drive, putting her team up, 2-1.

Padua earned another penalty corner with 15 seconds left in the half, and they went to work. Again, the inbound pass was bouncing around in front of the Auks keeper, and Taglione was in the right spot. She tucked a loose ball behind Smeader as the horn sounded to send the game into the break all even.

Final statistics were not available early Wednesday morning. Unofficially, the Pandas finished with 20 penalty corners to none for the Auks. Padua improved to 2-1 and hosts Delaware Military on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at Forbes Field. Archmere (1-2) plays its first road game on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. at Red Lion.