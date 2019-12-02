High school athletes in Diocese of Wilmington turn attention to winter sports

The turkey leftovers are running low, and the fall sports season ended on Saturday with the football state championship games. That means it must be time for winter sports, which take place in gymnasiums near you beginning Wednesday. Hockey players have been on the ice for a few weeks already, so we’ll pick them up in progress.
Girls
Basketball
Wednesday
St. Thomas More at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.
Padua at St. Georges, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Newark, 3:45 p.m.
Archmere at Red Lion, 5 p.m.
Friday
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Salisbury, 4 p.m.
Padua at Newark Charter, 5:15 p.m.
Saturday
Archmere vs. Villa Maria (Pa.), 11:30 a.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse
Polytech at Saint Mark’s, 1:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at Pennington (N.J.), 2 p.m.
Boys
Basketball
Wednesday
St. Thomas More at Worcester Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
Salesianum at William Penn, 7 p.m.
Friday
St. Thomas More at Salisbury, 5:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth at A.I. DuPont, 7 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth vs. Tatnall/Concord winner, time TBA at A.I. DuPont
Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 2:30 p.m. at Chesapeake Community College
Salesianum at Appoquinimink, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Salesianum at the Mule Classic, time TBA at Salanco High School (Pa.)
Saturday
Archmere and St. Elizabeth at the Earl Helmbrick Invitational, 9 a.m. at Brandywine
Ice hockey
Salesianum at Rustin (Pa.), 9:35 p.m.
Friday
Roman Catholic (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center
Sun Valley (Pa.) vs. Saint Mark’s, 8:30 p.m. at Ice Works
Thursday
Tatnall vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at YMCA Western Branch