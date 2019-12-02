High school athletes in Diocese of Wilmington turn attention to winter sports

The turkey leftovers are running low, and the fall sports season ended on Saturday with the football state championship games. That means it must be time for winter sports, which take place in gymnasiums near you beginning Wednesday. Hockey players have been on the ice for a few weeks already, so we’ll pick them up in progress.

Girls

Basketball

Wednesday

St. Thomas More at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Padua at St. Georges, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Newark, 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Red Lion, 5 p.m.

Friday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Salisbury, 4 p.m.

Padua at Newark Charter, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere vs. Villa Maria (Pa.), 11:30 a.m. at 76ers Fieldhouse

Polytech at Saint Mark’s, 1:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at Pennington (N.J.), 2 p.m.

Boys

Basketball

Wednesday

St. Thomas More at Worcester Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Salesianum at William Penn, 7 p.m.

Friday

St. Thomas More at Salisbury, 5:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth at A.I. DuPont, 7 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth vs. Tatnall/Concord winner, time TBA at A.I. DuPont

Cambridge-South Dorchester vs. Ss. Peter and Paul, 2:30 p.m. at Chesapeake Community College

Salesianum at Appoquinimink, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday-Saturday

Salesianum at the Mule Classic, time TBA at Salanco High School (Pa.)

Saturday

Archmere and St. Elizabeth at the Earl Helmbrick Invitational, 9 a.m. at Brandywine

Ice hockey

Monday

Salesianum at Rustin (Pa.), 9:35 p.m.

Friday

Roman Catholic (Pa.) vs. Salesianum, 6:30 p.m. at Patriot Ice Center

Sun Valley (Pa.) vs. Saint Mark’s, 8:30 p.m. at Ice Works

Swimming (co-ed)

Thursday

Tatnall vs. Saint Mark’s, 3 p.m. at YMCA Western Branch