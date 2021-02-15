High school basketball enters final frenetic weeks as state tournament nears

High school basketball teams up and down the state are busy trying to get their regular-season games in as they start looking forward to the state tournament. This week includes a few games that could be previews of what could happen in the postseason.
The swimming season is just about over, and wrestling has finished its regular season. Athletes in both of those sports are busy preparing for their championship events.
Girls
Basketball
Monday
First State Military (0-10) at Archmere (7-0), noon
Ursuline (6-3) at Delmarva Christian (8-3), 5:45 p.m.
Conrad (9-1) at St. Elizabeth (6-0), 7 p.m. These perennial contenders will do battle at the St. E Center. The Red Wolves have seen increased production from a number of players in recent weeks. The Vikings keep opponents guessing with a number of weapons on offense.
Padua (1-9) vs. Saint Mark’s (5-6), 7:15 p.m. at Padua
Thursday
Padua at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Padua, 4 p.m.
Swimming (co-ed except where noted)
Tuesday
Ursuline (5-2) vs. Tower Hill (6-0), 6 p.m.
Boys
Basketball
Monday
Conrad (7-2) at Archmere (7-1), 4 p.m. The winner of this one has the inside track for the Diamond State Athletic Conference title. Che Jackson has been the Red Wolves’ most consistent offensive threat, while Chris Albero is a key for the Auks.
Delmarva Christian (2-6) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Tower Hill (6-1) at Salesianum (5-2), 7 p.m. Two state title contenders do battle in prime time. The Hillers are led by all-state candidate Donoven Mack, but he is far from their only weapon. Justin Molen has been an offensive stalwart for the Sals, but he has plenty of support.
Wilmington Christian (4-4) at Saint Mark’s (5-2), 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Elizabeth at Conrad, 5 p.m.
Archmere at Delmarva Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Archmere at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (1-4), noon
Caravel (7-2) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.