High school basketball enters final frenetic weeks as state tournament nears

High school basketball teams up and down the state are busy trying to get their regular-season games in as they start looking forward to the state tournament. This week includes a few games that could be previews of what could happen in the postseason.

The swimming season is just about over, and wrestling has finished its regular season. Athletes in both of those sports are busy preparing for their championship events.

Girls

Basketball

Monday

First State Military (0-10) at Archmere (7-0), noon

Tuesday

Ursuline (6-3) at Delmarva Christian (8-3), 5:45 p.m.

Conrad (9-1) at St. Elizabeth (6-0), 7 p.m. These perennial contenders will do battle at the St. E Center. The Red Wolves have seen increased production from a number of players in recent weeks. The Vikings keep opponents guessing with a number of weapons on offense.

Padua (1-9) vs. Saint Mark’s (5-6), 7:15 p.m. at Padua

Thursday

Padua at Archmere, 6:15 p.m.

Friday

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Padua, 4 p.m.

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Tuesday

Ursuline (5-2) vs. Tower Hill (6-0), 6 p.m.

Boys

Basketball

Monday

Conrad (7-2) at Archmere (7-1), 4 p.m. The winner of this one has the inside track for the Diamond State Athletic Conference title. Che Jackson has been the Red Wolves’ most consistent offensive threat, while Chris Albero is a key for the Auks.

Delmarva Christian (2-6) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Tower Hill (6-1) at Salesianum (5-2), 7 p.m. Two state title contenders do battle in prime time. The Hillers are led by all-state candidate Donoven Mack, but he is far from their only weapon. Justin Molen has been an offensive stalwart for the Sals, but he has plenty of support.

Wilmington Christian (4-4) at Saint Mark’s (5-2), 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Conrad, 5 p.m.

Archmere at Delmarva Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Saint Mark’s at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Archmere at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (1-4), noon

Caravel (7-2) at Salesianum, 7 p.m.