Ja’Nylah Whittlesey scores 21, dominates inside as Conrad defeats Ursuline

WILMINGTON — The number three was a magic number for Ursuline in the Raiders’ game at Conrad on Feb. 13, but unfortunately for them, the number 23 was even more magic. That’s the uniform number of Red Wolves center Ja’Nylah Whittlesey, and she was simply unstoppable most of the afternoon in a 50-33 Conrad victory.

The 6-4 senior, bound for Delaware State University in the fall, finished with 21 points, all but one of those on shots from inside the paint. It took her a few minutes to find her touch, but when she did, the shots just kept on falling.

The Raiders built a 13-8 lead after the first quarter behind three three-pointers in the first, two by Chamira Marshall Brothers. The hot shooting continued into the second, as Hannah Kelley and Marshall Brothers drained two more triples to put the Raiders on top, 19-11, with 6:30 to go in the half.

They would manage just three free throws over the remainder of the half, and the Red Wolves slowly took control. Erin Glanz began the comeback with a floater; she was fouled in the process and completed the three-point play. Whittlesey hit a turnaround four-footer, then a baby hook to make it 19-18. She gave the Red Wolves the lead with 3:22 left on a left-handed hook after working a give-and-go with Erin Ranegan.

Glanz scored off the glass, running the Conrad streak to 11 points, before Marshall Brothers hit a free throw for the Raiders. Whittlesey then backed down a defender in the post before scoring once more with a nice touch. The Conrad lead was 26-22 at the half.

Whittlesey opened the second half with another baby hook, and the ball bounced the Red Wolves’ way most of the half. A traosition layup for Ella Gordon brought the Raiders to within four, but that was as close as they would get. Kate Glanz scored twice before the end of the third, which ended with an 11-point Red Wolves lead.

The Raiders added two more threes before the contest ended, but the Red Wolves slowed the pace and scored when they had the ball to keep Ursuline at bay.

Whittlesey finished with 21 points to go along with double-digit rebounds and several assists and a few blocks. Erin Glanz had a strong showing with 17 points. The Red Wolves (9-1) visit St. Elizabeth on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For the Raiders, Marshall Brothers led the way with 10 points. Ursuline (6-3) are at Delmarva Christian on Tuesday. Game time is 5:45 p.m.