Holiday basketball tournaments come calling for high school teams

The break in classes surrounding Christmas and New Year’s used to be a quiet time for schools’ athletic teams, and some will take a week or two off between games. But most basketball teams are headed for some holiday tournament. Several girls teams will stay in Wilmington for the Diamond State Classic, while the boys are headed to Maryland and New Jersey.

Girls

Basketball

Friday

Wilmington Friends (2-2) vs. Saint Mark’s (6-0), 9:45 a.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic

St. Thomas More (0-5) at Garnet Valley (Pa.), 1 p.m. in the Varsity Club Holiday Tournament.

Centerville (Ohio) at St. Elizabeth (2-2), 7:45 p.m. in the Diamond State Classic. Centerville comes to Wilmington with a Division I commit in Amy Velasco and six other returning starters from a team that made Ohio’s elite eight. The host Vikings are still nursing some injuries but sport plenty of talent themselves.

Saturday

Wilmington Charter/Severn (Md.) vs. Saint Mark’s, either 10:45 a.m. or 4 p.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic

Ursuline (3-2) vs. Central Dauphin (Pa.), 12:30 p.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic.

Archmere (3-2) vs. Caravel, 2:15 p.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh (Pa.) vs. Padua (2-2), 7:45 p.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic

St. Thomas More at Garnet Valley (Pa.) in the Varsity Club Holiday Tournament. Time and opponent to be determined.

Sunday

Roland Park Country (Md.)/St. Basil (Pa.) at St. Elizabeth, either 11:45 a.m. or 3:15 p.m. in the Diamond State Classic

Cape Henlopen/St. Mary (N.Y.) vs. Padua, either 6 or 7:45 p.m. at the St. E Center in the Diamond State Classic

Boys

Basketball

Thursday

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-5) vs. Arundel, 7:15 p.m. at the NC Christmas Tournament at Chesapeake College

Friday

St. Thomas More (1-4) vs. Bishop Shanahan, 3 p.m. at Garnet Valley (Pa.) in the Varsity Club Holiday Tournament

Salesianum (2-4) vs. City College at St. Francis (Md.), 7 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at the NC Christmas Tournament at Chesapeake College. Time and opponent to be determined.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth (4-0) vs. Canarsie (N.Y.), 2:30 p.m. at East Orange Campus High School (N.J.) in the Tim Thomas New Jersey High School Hoops Holiday Showcase

St. Thomas More at Garnet Valley (Pa.) in the Varsity Club Holiday Tournament. Time and opponent to be determined.

Salesianum vs. opponent to be determined, 7 p.m. at St. Francis (Md.)

Sunday

Archmere (2-2) vs. Cumberland Regional (N.J.) in the Wildwood Boardwalk Classic.

St. Elizabeth vs. Vision Academy (N.Y.) at East Orange Campus (N.J.), 7 p.m. in the Tim Thomas New Jersey High School Hoops Holiday Showcase

Wrestling

Friday-Saturday

Salesianum at Mount Mat Madness, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)