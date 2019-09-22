Isaiah Brown and Brendan Hickey lead Tower Hill football past St. Elizabeth

WILMINGTON — Isaiah Brown and Brendan Hickey combined for four touchdowns to lead Tower Hill past St Elizabeth, 30-7, on Sept. 21.

The Vikings went three and out on their first drive, and the Hillers went to work. Brown started with a 7-yard run, followed by an 8-yard run by Hickey. The Vikings thought they stopped him short on third-and-2, but the referees signaled first down at the Vikings’ 34 when the Hillers needed to get to the 33, The Hillers continued to move the ball, and Brown scored from 10 yards out. The kick was no good to make it 6-0 with 7:03 left in first quarter.

The Vikings went on an impressive second drive as they moved the ball 70 yards in eight minutes behind the running of Thomas Mosley and Sam Janicki. The drive stalled on fourth down and 16 at the Hillers’ 20. A field goal try came up short,

The Hillers took over and went 80 yards, thanks in large part to a 44-yard pass from Brown to Hickey. Hickey finished it off with a 4-yard run. Brown added the two-point conversion by just reaching the ball over the goal line.

Tower added to its 14-0 halftime lead by moving the ball on the first possession of the third quarter. Brown found Hickey behind the defense and hit him for a 31-yard score.

The Vikings moved the ball on offense and scored early in the fourth quarter when C.J. Small connected with Luke Schiavoni on a 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7. St. Elizabeth recovered a fumble on their own 1, but the Hillers capitalized by bringing Small down in the end zone for a safety that increased their lead to 23-7. Brown would then go 48 yards on the next two plays, scoring on a 33-yard run for the final margin.

The Vikings (1-2) travel to Delaware Military on Friday at 7 p.m. for a meeting with the Seahawks in the new Fusco Stadium. The Hillers (3-0) host Tatnall on Friday night at 7.