Last full week of September has potential thrillers in soccer, football

We’ll start with the boys this week. If you’re a fan of the beautiful game, there are a few matchups that jump off the screen, both involving Saint Mark’s. On the gridiron, St. Elizabeth will make its first visit to a new venue, while Salesianum will renew acquaintances with an old friend.

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (0-7) at Delaware Military (1-2), 3:45 p.m.

Friends School of Baltimore at Ss. Peter and Paul (4-0), 4 p.m. The unbeaten Sabres open a busy week at home, welcoming Friends from Baltimore. Two more home games loom this week.

Tuesday

Tatnall (1-2-1) at Archmere (5-0), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (4-1) at Brandywine (5-1), 6:30 p.m. Saint Mark’s goes under the lights at Brandywine, which is coming off its first loss of the season after five victories. The Bulldogs’ potent offense was shut down in their last match. The Spartans are coming off a wild win over previously undefeated Glasgow.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth at Newark Charter (1-2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Annapolis Area Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Delaware Military, 3:45 p.m.

Friday

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s at Archmere, noon. The Spartans face their second difficult test of the week in a lunchtime affair at Archmere, which entered the week undefeated. Many eyes will be on prolific scorers Matt Ziomek of Saint Mark’s and Andrew Rosenbaum of the Auks, but goalkeepers Sean Lenderman (Spartans) and Nicholas Triantafillou (Auks) could be the difference.

Football

Friday

St. Elizabeth (1-2) at Delaware Military (2-1), 7 p.m.

Salesianum (3-0) at Smyrna (1-2), 7 p.m. Salesianum travels to Kent County to meet up with the Eagles, who have been on the schedule since 2015. Sallies running back Andrew Watkins scored three times in last season’s 35-16 win, but the senior missed last week’s game at Appoquinimink. Wayne Knight brings the pressure on the ground for Smyrna.

Saturday

Saint Mark’s (3-0) at Archmere (3-0), 2 p.m. After the soccer match, walk over the Coaches Field, where two of Division II’s unbeaten teams will do battle. Each team averages 28 points per game, but Saint Mark’s gives up just seven a contest, the Auks 10.7. Look out for the ground game from both teams on the turf.