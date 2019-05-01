Jake Fallers goes deep to help Archmere nine past Wilmington Charter

CLAYMONT – Jake Fallers’ two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning gave Archmere a lead it would not relinquish in a 5-2 win over Wilmington Charter in Diamond State Athletic Conference baseball on April 30.

Auks starting pitcher Danny Storm held the Force to four hits, but one of them came in the top of the first with a runner on second base. That put Charter on top, 1-0, although the Auks would even the score in the second. The Force took their second lead in the top of the fourth, but Fallers came through. With two outs and a runner on in the bottom half of the frame, he powered a ball over the fence in left field a few feet inside the foul pole to make it 3-2 Auks.

Archmere added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Mike Dellose had a run batted in with a triple, and Jack Nielsen brought a runner home with a double.

Storm went 5.1 innings, scattering four hits. Dellose pitched the final inning and two-thirds without allowing a hit. Archmere overcame four errors in the victory. The Auks improved to 8-5 and will take on DSAC foe Newark Charter on Saturday at noon at Leroy Hill Park. The Patriots are 8-2.

Charter lost for the third time in its last four games to fall to 6-5. The Force are home Thursday against St. Elizabeth. First pitch is at 3:45 p.m.