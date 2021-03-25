Katie Godfrey will become Salesianum School’s first female athletic director

WILMINGTON — Katie Orga Godfrey, a math teacher at Salesianum School in Wilmington, will become the school’s first female athletic director, effective July 1, Salesianum has announced. Godfrey will be the first woman to hold the position at Salesianum and is believed to be among a small number of female athletic directors in the country who work at all-boys schools.

Godfrey will succeed Scott Mosier, who will become the director of operations at Abessinio Stadium, which opened in November.

Godfrey is no stranger to Salesianum, where she has worked for 16 years, nor to its athletic department. She served as the first female head coach when she led the junior varsity basketball team for a season, and for the past two years, she has coached the freshman team.

Her family has had students at Salesianum for many decades, dating back to her grandfather, William Boeck. She attended St. Ann School and Ursuline Academy, where she was a three-sport athlete. At Washington College in Chestertown, Md., she played volleyball and basketball while earning a degree in mathematics and a certification in secondary education. She has a master’s degree from Wilmington University.

Oblate Father Chris Beretta, Salesianum’s principal, cited Godfrey’s work ethic, leadership and love of the school.

“Having already carved out a place in our history as the first woman to coach an athletic team, she now brings her blend of competitiveness and compassion to an important leadership position in our school community. Our rich athletic tradition will be in capable hands, and Katie will provide a Salesianum example for coaches and student athletes alike for years to come,” he said in a statement.

Godfrey said she views athletics as an opportunity to develop young men like those she witnessed as a child.

“A true leader puts others before him or herself and listens effectively, and, as the first woman in this role, I believe it is crucial that we help our students gain a greater understanding of the importance of equality and diversity in our world,” she said.

The first five months of operation at Abessinio Stadium have demonstrated the complex nature of maximizing its potential for the community, the school said. His experience of interscholastic and intramural sports, along with his expertise in athletic performance and sports marketing, qualify him to strengthen the stadium’s role in the community and broaden its accessibility.

Mosier has been athletic director since 2019. He served as the director of athletic affairs under longtime athletic director Mike Hart before that. He is also the varsity soccer coach.