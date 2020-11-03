Late goal by Gavin Fanning lifts Archmere soccer past Wilmington Charter

WILMINGTON — Gavin Fanning’s second-chance goal in the closing minutes completed an Archmere comeback as the Auks scored a 2-1 victory in boys soccer at the Charter School of Wilmington on Oct. 2.

Playing with a strong, cold wind at their backs in the second half, the Auks began their winning play with a throw-in. Force goalkeeper Owen Freeman made a superb save on a first attempt, but Fanning closed in from the top of the 18-yard box and blasted a shot into the net for the go-ahead goal.

It was a spirited game between the Diamond State Athletic Conference rivals, with temperatures in the 40s. Archmere controlled possession for much of the first 20 minutes, but Freeman stopped their best chance in the 18th minute. His counterpart on the Auks, Niko Triantafillou, stopped a Force shot in the 34th minute, and it was scoreless at the half.

It didn’t take long for Charter to open the scoring once the second half began. In the 45th minute, Zane Rasmussen took a through ball from Matthew Capretto to the left of Triantafillou. Rasmussen threaded the needle in hitting the short side of the net about chest high.

Archmere leveled the score in the 63rd minute when Adam Linton scored. A free kick by Joseph Iacono from near the goal line to the left of Freeman deflected off the hands of the diving goalkeeper, and Linton closed in to send a left-footed shot over the fallen Freeman.

Charter had a 6-5 edge in shots, although the Auks had the game’s only two corner kicks. Freeman was credited with four saves. The Force (1-2) travel to Delaware Military Academy on Wednesday for a 3:45 p.m. start.

For the Auks, Triantafillou made five saves. Archmere improved to 3-1 and remains on the road on Wednesday at Saint Mark’s at 3:15 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.