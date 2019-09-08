Matt DiGregorio, defense lead Archmere football past Mount Pleasant

CLAYMONT — Matt DiGregorio had a big day on both sides of the ball, including two touchdowns, to lead the Archmere Auks past Mount Pleasant, 20-10, on Sept. 7. It was the football opener for both teams.

Mount picked up a couple of first downs on its opening drive, but a fumble gave the ball to the Auks on their 44. The Green Knights got the ball back on the Auks’ first play, forcing a fumble on a tackle.

Archmere’s defense held, forcing a 33-yard punt. The Auks then took over on the Green Knights 39-yard line. The Auks got a 15-yard run from James Pinto but faced a fourth-and-5 at the 10-yard line. The Auks went for it, and DiGregorio went untouched to give stake the home team to the early 7-0 lead.

The Green Knights got their passing game going as Nick Harkins was throwing some good short passes to get his offense deep into Archmere territory. The Auks’ defense, however, held them to a 22-yard field goal. The Auks lead was 7-3 at the half.

After a pair of interceptions to start the second half, the Green Knights would strike as Harkins hit Savion Brown on a 36-yard pass, and with 4:40 left in the third quarter the Green Knights led, 10-7.

The Auks answered quickly behind two screen passes that went for 43 total yards. Tom Carney then called his own number and scampered 15 yards for the score to give the Auks a 14-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Auks’ defense stepped up, holding the Green Knights to a three and out. DiGregorio broke free on the Auks’ next possession for a 48-yard touchdown to seal the win.

DiGregorio finished with 84 yards on seven carries and also had seven tackles. Pinto also had a solid game with 42 yards on seven carries, and he added three catches for 40 yards. The Auks (1-0) travel to Conrad next Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Green Knights (0-1) will host Newark next Saturday morning at 10:30.