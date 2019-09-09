Big matchups in field hockey, volleyball on early season schedule

Some of the field hockey and volleyball teams got started last week, but everyone is scheduled to suit up in the first full week of sports. Eyes will be on Bear for a prime-time field hockey battle between Padua and Caravel, and the Pandas also have the premier volleyball game on the slate.

Field hockey

Monday

St. Thomas More (0-0) at Delmarva Christian (1-0), 4 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-0) at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Newark Charter (1-0) at Saint Mark’s (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-0) at Ursuline (0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (0-1) at Caravel (1-1), 7:15 p.m. The state runners-up in Division I and Division II, respectively, meet under the lights at Bob Peoples Stadium. Both the Pandas and the Buccaneers lost their first games this season, although Caravel picked up a victory in the meantime.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Delmarva Christian, 4 p.m.

Tome (Md.) at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Thursday

St. Elizabeth at Archmere (0-1), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline at Dover (0-1), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Middletown (0-0) at Saint Mark’s, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

Padua (0-0) at Wilmington Charter (2-0), 5:15 p.m. Two of the big dogs get together for an early-season tile in the noise at Charter. Padua defeated the Force early on last year, and Charter did not lose again on its way to the state championship. Both teams feature big hitters and steady defense. The Force already have two matches against quality opponents under their belt, while the Pandas will be playing their first match.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Friends (0-1), 5:30 p.m. The Spartans were impressive in a sweep of St. Georges to open the campaign. Friends took Wilmington Charter to five sets on opening night. Defense will be the key in this one; the liberos had better get some extra stretching in before the first serve.

St. Elizabeth (0-1) at Archmere (1-0), 6:15 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at MOT Charter (0-1), 5 p.m.

Friends at Padua, 5:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s (1-0) at St. Thomas More (0-0), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Salisbury Christian at St. Thomas More, 4 p.m.

St. Georges (0-1) at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Smyrna (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

Padua at Notre Dame (Pa.), 2 p.m.