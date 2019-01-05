Mayo notches milestone in St. Elizabeth’s top-5 win

WILMINGTON – Ber’Nyah Mayo came into St. Elizabeth’s girls basketball game against fifth-ranked Sussex Central needing 21 points to reach the 1000-point milestone. The guard junior scored 25 to lead the fourth-ranked Vikings to 74-36 win on Jan. 4 at the St. E Center.

The Lady Vikings came out on fire early as Julie McCarron hit a deep three-pointer and Mayo nailed one as well as they combined for a quick 10 points and a 10-4 lead. Mayo was just getting started. She added another deep triple and a driving layup to finish with 10 first-quarter points to give her team a 17-7 lead.

The Vikings took control in the second quarter, scoring 26 points as Mayo added eight more in fast fashion. Naia Pulliam then scored seven points to lead a 12-0 Vikings run to extend the lead to 34-15.

Mayo would hit another basket with over a minute left in the half that everyone in the gym believed was her 1000th point, but a traveling violation waived off the basket. She would find her way to the basket with 53 seconds left before halftime to reach the milestone. The team got to celebrate on the court with her, and the Vikings took a 43-21 lead into intermission after a Pulliam jumper at the buzzer.

The Vikings dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Knights, 20-2, to take a 63-23 lead into the final stanza.

The Vikings (5-2) got balanced scoring as McCarron had 12 points, and Pulliam and Keeley Ciszowski each added nine. They will host Padua on Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m.

The Golden Knights (6-3) were led by Azayah Garrison, who finished with 20 points. They have another tough road test at No. 9 St. Thomas More on Tuesday at 4 p.m.