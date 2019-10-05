Memorable comeback marks Archmere volleyball sweep of Delaware Military

CLAYMONT — After cruising to a victory in the first game of a Friday night match, Archmere’s volleyball team needed a big comeback in the second set and held off Delaware Military Academy for a sweep on Oct. 4 at Moglia Fieldhouse. Set scores were 25-12, 26-24 and 25-21.

The teams were even through the first part of the opening set, but after a kill by Lillian Wenzel brought the Seahawks to within a point at 7-6, the Auks took control. Lauren Edmiston kicked off a seven-point run with a blast. The streak included a kill down the left sideline from Julia Kochie and three aces from Mackenzie Popp. The final three points of the set went like this: Colleen McCann ace, McCann ace, Hope Merritt smash.

DMA took the court ready to play in set two. Freshman Mackenna Van Horn delivered two kills in a 3-0 Seahawks start, and DMA maintained a small lead through most of the set. The Seahawks tightened up their serve-receive, and they played stellar defense against the Auks’ big mashers. Offensively, Alison Banks scored on a number of kills.

DMA turned an 18-16 lead into a five-point advantage thanks to a pair of kills from Riley Sullivan and an ace from Kaylee Longueria, and the visitors neared a victory. An Archmere service error pushed the score to set point at 24-19, but Abby Kates staved off the loss with a kill, giving the serve to Kochie. She scored on a service winner, and the Seahawks called a timeout.

After the break, Ava Scarpaci brought the Auks to within 24-22 with a kill, and Kates smacked one straight down to cut it to a point. Scarpaci scored on a tip over the DMA block to tie the score, and the home crowd was going nuts. Kochie served an ace to give the Auks set point, and when the Seahawks’ return of her next serve went wide and out of bounds, the Auks’ seven-point streak was over.

DMA battled in the third set, but Archmere proved to have too much for the young Seahawks.

Kochie led the Auks with nine kills in addition to three aces, two blocks and nine digs. Scarpaci added eight kills. Popp was solid with four kills, five aces, two blocks and nine digs. The Auks (7-2) travel to First State Military Academy on Monday at 5 p.m.

Final statistics were not available early Saturday morning for DMA. The Seahawks (3-7) will attempt to end a four-game losing skid on Tuesday afternoon at home against Appoquinimink. The match begins at 5:15 p.m.