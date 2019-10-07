Girls high school sports feature some tantalizing matchups

The second full month of field hockey and volleyball is well under way, and the intriguing battles continue. The University of Delaware will host three days of field hockey beginning on Friday, and five Catholic high schools are takibng part in the annual Turf Bowl. It’s another busy week of volleyball as well, punctuated by Ursuline’s visit to undefeated Newark Charter.

Field hockey

Monday

St. Elizabeth (5-3) at Brandywine (5-2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Worcester Prep at St. Thomas More (0-8), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Sanford (5-0-2) at Archmere (4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (6-2) at Wilmington Charter (5-2-1), 3:45 p.m. The Pandas take their defensive approach to Charter, home of the Force. Charter has not lost since the second game of the season, going 5-0-1 in its last six. The Pandas do not blow teams away, so expect another low-scoring affair.

Saint Mark’s (4-4) at Conrad (4-3), 3:45 p.m.

Ursuline (4-4) at Delaware Military (1-7), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Thomas More at Ss. Peter and Paul (7-4), 4 p.m.

Thursday

Archmere at Newark Charter (6-2), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere vs. Wilmington Charter, 2 p.m. at Rullo Stadium. All but one of the Catholic schools are making an appearance at the annual Turf Bowl, a festival of high school games on the campus of the University of Delaware. The Turf Bowl has grown in popularity to the extent that a third day is necessary to get all the games in. But a ticket for an early game, get settled in and watch field hockey all day long.

Ursuline vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Rullo Stadium.

Sunday

A.I. DuPont (2-5-1) vs. St. Thomas More, 11 a.m. at Rullo Stadium.

William Penn (6-4) vs. St. Elizabeth, 5 p.m. at Rullo Stadium.

Volleyball

Monday

Worcester Prep at St. Thomas More (3-5), 4 p.m.

Archmere (7-2) at First State Military (4-5), 5 p.m.

Padua (7-2) at Tower Hill (3-6), 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (9-0) at Red Lion (4-5), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Delmarva Christian (10-2) at Archmere, 6:15 p.m. The Royals are making the long trip up from Georgetown to play in Moglia Fieldhouse, where the Auks are especially tough to beat. Archmere has won two straight after dropping two straight, and this marks the beginning of a three-match homestand. DCS has won eight of nine entering this week, with the only loss coming on the road at the Henlopen South favorite, Indian River. Up front, expect a battle between the Royals’ big hitters, Mia Berger and Sierra Troyer, and an Auks front line featuring Lauren Edmiston and Julia Kochie.

Delaware Military (3-7) at Ursuline (6-2), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

St. Thomas More at MOT Charter (2-6), 5 p.m.

Padua at St. Elizabeth (4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (4-5) at Saint Mark’s, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Thomas More at Seaford (1-6), 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Newark Charter (9-0), 6:15 p.m. These teams have met each season since 2014, and there is every reason to believe this will be the most competitive one yet. Newark Charter has lost just one set in its first nine matches, including a sweep of previously unbeaten Archmere. Morgan Ritchie anchors the Patriots, while the Raiders’ hitters include Kylie Nocket and Avery Brown.

Soccer

Monday

Calverton at Ss. Peter and Paul (6-3), 4 p.m.

Friday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.