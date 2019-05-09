Moira Carroll scores 100th career goal as Ursuline lacrosse defeats rival Padua

WILMINGTON – Ursuline’s lacrosse game against rival Padua on May 8 was sandwiched between highly anticipated matches against Archmere and Cape Henlopen. But the Raiders knew better than to dwell on their heartbreaking one-goal loss to the Auks or look past the Pandas to their battle top-ranked Cape.

Padua, after all, came into the game with a 9-2 record, including the program’s first-ever wins over St. Mark’s and Archmere in its five-season history. One of their losses was on the road at Tower Hill, which is undefeated. They have enjoyed just three “home” games, and those have been at A.I. duPont High School. The Pandas played the Raiders tough, but Ursuline’s offense proved to be too much in a 21-12 victory at Serviam Field.

The Raiders got on the board early, with Jordan Baerga scoring less than two minutes into the contest. Ava Ruggieri tied it on an eight-meter bouncer, but six of the next seven goals belonged to Ursuline. They included a Maxine String bouncer and a one-timer on a pass from behind the net for Caroline Knight.

The first half also featured the 100th career goal for Raiders senior Moira Carroll. She finished with three tallies.

Knight and Baerga each had five goals to lead Ursuline. Carroll and Jane Lyons added a hat trick apiece, while String and Claire McFadden each scored twice. Lexi Goff had the other goal. The Raiders (12-1) travel to Lewes on Friday for a prime-time matchup with Cape Henlopen at 6:15 p.m.

For Padua, Ruggieri had five goals, and Jordan Bramble added three. Rachel Delate, Leah Czaplicki, Mary Barone and Jenna Brady each found the net once. The Pandas fell to 9-3 and take on A.I. duPont on Friday afternoon at 5. It is a Pandas home game and is Senior Night for the five 12th-graders.