Moving into the heart of the fall sports season, big matchups dot this week’s schedule

and Mike Lang, Dialog reporter

The local high school teams are moving toward the middle of their seasons, hard as it is to believe. And no matter what sport one likes the most, there are important games going on.

Boys

Soccer

Monday

Gerstell at Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 3 Archmere (4-1) at Tatnall (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Newark Charter (1-2-1) at St. Elizabeth (1-2), 3:45 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club

Thursday

First State Military Academy (1-2) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

No. 8 (D-I) Polytech (2-1) at No. 4 (D-II) St. Mark’s (3-1), 4 p.m. The Spartans are hosting the Panthers, who are making their second visit to New Castle County this season. Polytech’s three games coming into the beginning of this week have seen a total of four goals, so the Spartans’ high-scoring offense will be tested.

No. 1 (D-I) Salesianum (4-0) vs. TBA, 4 p.m. Each year, the Sals hit the road to test themselves against some of the best teams in the country. This year, they travel to Iowa, playing three nationally ranked teams in three days.

Friday

Salesianum vs. TBA, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere at St. Mark’s, noon. Less than 24 hours after the Auks’ football team visits St. Mark’s, the soccer team takes its turn on the hill. It will be Archmere’s third match of the week.

Salesianum vs. TBA, 1:15 p.m.

Football

Friday

No. 9 (D-II) Archmere (2-1) at No. 7 (D-II) St. Mark’s (3-0), 7 p.m. The Auks have posted a pair of impressive victories following an opening-week loss to Division I power Dover. Their defense, led by Mitch Moyer, will be tested against the multi-pronged and rejuvenated Spartans. St. Mark’s, in search of its first playoff berth since moving to Division II, has outscored its opponents, 130-21, in the first three weeks.

No. 2 (D-II) Delaware Military Academy (3-0) at No. 10 (D-II) St. Elizabeth (2-1), 7 p.m. at Baynard Stadium. This isn’t really a road game for DMA, which also plays its home games at Baynard. They’ll send all-stater Corahn Alleyne at the Vikings, who will be looking to rebound following their first loss of the season.

No. 4 (D-I) Salesianum (3-0) at Urbana (Md.), 7 p.m.

Girls

Field Hockey

Monday

St. Thomas More (1-1) at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 7 (D-II) Friends (2-1-1) at No. 10 (D-II) Archmere (1-3), 3:45 p.m.

No. 3 (D-I) Padua (1-0) at St. Elizabeth (1-2), 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School

Wednesday

St. Mark’s (0-3) at No. 4 (D2) Ursuline (4-0), 3:45 p.m. Keep and eye on this one for a venue change, as a Raiders game scheduled for Sept. 24 was postponed because of wet field conditions.

Thursday

No. 7 (D-I) Concord (5-1) at Padua, 3:30 p.m. Defense will likely be the theme of this matchup. Going into a game the day before this one at St. Georges Tech, Concord had won four straight by shutout. Padua, meanwhile, pitched a shutout in its first contest.

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-2) at Easton, 4 p.m. The Sabres meet their crosstown rival.

Friday

St. Mark’s at Newark Charter School, 3:30 p.m.

Archmere at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Hockessin Montessori School.

St. Thomas More at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

Tome at St. Thomas More (3-1), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 4 St. Mark’s (4-1) at No. 2 Archmere (6-0), 6:15 p.m. The Spartans face a stiff test at Archmere, who send waves of hitters at opponents. St. Mark’s must be ready to play some defense, and the team needs a big night from all-stater Savannah Seemans. This match is also part of the Dig Purple fundraising efforts. Purple bracelets will be sold to support pediatric stroke awareness.

No. 3 Padua (4-1) at St. Elizabeth (2-3), 7:15 p.m.

Friends (1-3) at No. 1 Ursuline (3-0), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

Wilmington Christian (2-4) at St. Elizabeth, 6:45 p.m.

No. 4 Padua at No. 10 Delaware Military Academy (3-1), 7 p.m. The Pandas travel to the DMA Dome for the first time to meet the Seahawks. DMA, under former Padua assistant coach Jen Johnson, is off to a quick start, although they will be coming off a tough match two days prior against Conrad. DMA’s big test will be stopping the Pandas’ powerful front line.

No. 1 Ursuline at No. 4 St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. St. Mark’s challenging week continues at home against the defending champs. These teams are no strangers to each other, so there will be no surprises. Expect a lot of defense, and don’t be surprised if the match goes five sets, which is what happened the last time these squads met.

Friday

St. Thomas More at Holly Grove Christian, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Archmere at No. 9 Red Lion (4-1), 6:15 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Ursuline tri-meet at Bishop Shanahan (Pa.) The Raiders are scheduled to play Archbishop Carroll (Pa.) and Bishop Shanahan at this event.

Soccer

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-3) at Gunston, 4 p.m.

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Bohemia Manor, 4 p.m.