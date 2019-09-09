Nice weather appears to be on the schedule for high school soccer, football

With the remnants of Hurrican Dorian in the rear-view mirror, the Catholic soccer and football teams can look forward to a nice week to be outside. The football schedule, in particular, has a pair of intriguing games on tap, including a battle between two saints.

Soccer

Tuesday

Saint Mark’s (1-0) at Dickinson (1-0), 3:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Archmere (1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul (0-0) at Gerstell, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Caravel (0-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Alapocas Run State Park

Friday

Ss. Peter and Paul at St. Mary’s, 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (0-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. The Force kept Saint Mark’s goalkeeper Sean Lenderman busy last season in a 3-1 Charter win. But this is a different Spartans team, and they will be looking to spin the result around this time.

Saturday

Salesianum (3-0) at Walter Johnson (Md.), 7 p.m.

Sunday

Salesianum vs. Pingry (N.J.), 12:15 p.m. at United Sports Complex, Downingtown, Pa.

Football

Saturday

Archmere (1-0) at Conrad (0-1), 1 p.m.

Dover (0-1) vs. Salesianum (1-0), 7 p.m. at Brandywine High School. The Sals rolled to a win in week one, and this time around they welcome the Senators and their primary weapon, Javon Peace, to New Castle County. Salesianum will be playing at one of its three home sites this season.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) vs. St. Elizabeth (1-0), 7:30 p.m. at Caravel Academy. Both the Spartans and the Vikings used powerful running games in season-opening wins. They also both have a bunch of freshmen who saw significant playing time.