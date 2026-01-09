Padua Academy basketball continues hot start to 2026 with win over Ursuline Academy: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Padua dominated in the paint and had four players in double figures in a 54-39 home win over Ursuline on Jan. 8. The Pandas swept the season series over the Raiders for the first time in more than 20 years. They also won their second straight to ring in the new year.

Padua went into the paint over and over, with the Raiders struggling to defend against short field goals. Kai Dwirantwi scored twice, and Lily DiMarco (St. John the Beloved Parish) added another shortie before Naiya Murphy pushed her way inside to get Ursuline on the board. That started a 7-0 run for the Raiders, capped by a corner three-point shot for Claire Gordon, that gave them a short-lived lead. DiMarco and Dwirantwi each had six points in the first quarter, and Gianna Graham (St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Glen Mills, Pa.) added a three-pointer as the Pandas held a 15-9 lead after one.

Neither team could generate much offense in the second quarter. Padua increased the lead to eight on a three-pointer from Sophia Baffone (St. John the Beloved Parish) with 50 seconds left in the half, but a Murphy field goal cut the deficit to six at the half.

There was no lack of offense in a go-go third quarter. The Raiders’ Amoree Anderson started off with a layup, then got another after a steal. She had 11 points in the quarter, but Padua was still able to increase its lead after Anderson’s early showing.

Graham showed scoring touch from both inside and out, and Dwirantwi continued to drive to the hoop. Twice, the Pandas got the lead as high as 13 points.

DiMarco reasserted herself in the fourth quarter after missing time because of foul trouble. She scored three field goals in the paint, and defensively, she was there to rebound several shots on the defensive end. Padua spent much of the fourth working on running time off the clock, and the Raiders could generate just two three-pointers and a pair of free throws on offense.

DiMarco finished with 14 to lead the Pandas. She was joined in double figures by Graham and Dwirantwi (12 each), along with Baffone (11). Padua, winners of two straight to improve to 3-6, host Wilmington Friends on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Anderson led the Raiders with 17, and Murphy added 11. Ursuline (4-5) will meet Trinity (Pa.) on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. in the She Got Game Classic at the Sixth Man Center in Philadelphia.

Photos by Mike Lang.