Salesianum School turns away Archmere Academy swimming: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum won all but one event, but Archmere stayed close in an 85-71 decision in boys swimming on Jan. 8 at the Fraim Boys Club.

Salesianum had three double winners. Bradley Woolpert captured the 200- and the 500-yard freestyle, while Tim Hanway took the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. In addition, Dylan Ristenbatt was the winner of both the 100 free and the 100 back.

Archmere won the 200-free relay.

Salesianum (6-1) is at St. Andrew’s on Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. The Auks are 0-3 and swim at the Brandywine YMCA on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. against MOT Charter.

Scoring Summary:

200 medley relay: Salesianum (Dylan Ristenbatt, Nolan Burns, Tim Hanway, Carson Nagle) 1:44.06

200 freestyle: Bradley Woolpert (S) 1:48.63

200 individual medley: Hanway (S) 2:03.81

50 freestyle: Ristenbatt (S) 22.97

100 butterfly: Hanway (S) 57.37

100 freestyle: David Fallon (S) 51.91

500 freestyle: Woolpert (S) 4:56.21

200 free relay: Archmere (Luca Anerino, John Pyne, Grady Wheeler, Luke Middleton) 1:38.60

100 backstroke: Ristenbatt (S) 58.15

100 breaststroke: Nagle (S) 1:06.44

400 free relay: Salesianum (Hanway, Woolpert, Seth Reisman, Fallon) 3:32.90

Photos by Mike Lang.