Padua swims to win over Archmere

WILMINGTON – Archmere took three of the final four events, but that was not enough to overcome Padua’s early triumphs and depth. The Pandas defeated the Auks, 97-66, in girls swimming on Jan. 7 at the Walnut Street YMCA.

Padua took the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, and seven of eight individual events. In a sign of how deep the Pandas’ roster is, seven different girls each won one event.

The medley relay team consisted of Madelynne Samuels, Emily Murphy, Lauren Mottel and Hannah Schulke. Padua’s individual champions were Margaret Benson, 200 freestyle; Caitlin Stoddard, 200 individual medley; Meghan Speicher, 50 free; Mottel, 100 butterfly; Ally Stuebing, 100 free; Samuels, 500 free; and Lily Sicuranza, 100 backstroke.

The Auks picked up two wins in relays. The 200 free relay team included Olivia Reese, Rebekah Kehoe, Avery Ewing and Ally Ewing. The 400 free relay team concluded the event, and those swimmers were Amelia Klinger, Grace Lairdeson, Riley DeBaecke and Reese. DeBaecke picked up Archmere’s lone individual win in the 100 breaststroke.

The Pandas improved to 2-0 in their first meet since Dec. 12. They will meet St. Mark’s at the YMCA Western Branch on Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. Archmere (1-2) is back at the Walnut Street YMCA on Thursday to meet defending state champion Newark Charter at 3:30 p.m.