Longtime educator Sister Margaret Appell dies at 87

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Margaret Appell, who spent a short time in the Diocese of Wilmington, died Jan. 4 at Assisi House. She was 87 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia since 1952.

Sister Margaret, formerly known as Sister St. Margaret, served in house ministry at the convent where she lived in the Diocese of Wilmington. Her primary ministry was in eduation. She was a teacher and principal in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In addition, she served on the provincial council for the Sisters of St. Francis’ St. Anthony Province in the Diocese of Trenton, N.J., and was the provincial coordinator of education.

Before retiring in 2013, Sister Margaret worked in the education department at Neumann University in Aston and later served as a volunteer.

A Christian wake service will be held Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Road, Aston, followed by a viewing and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.