Padua’s offense explodes in softball win over Concord

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Padua pounded out 18 hits and 23 runs to defeat Concord, 23-5, in nonconference softball on March 26.

The Pandas got started in the top of the second as Alex Musial led off with a single, followed by a single from Katie Twardowski and a double from Zoey Jones, which scored Musial for a 1-0 lead. The Pandas were just getting started as the first eight batters of the inning reached base and scored. Pitcher Mel Grant helped herself with a suicide squeeze, and Caitlyn Baxter added a two-run single to give the Pandas the 8-0 lead.

The Pandas would add eight more in third inning as they batted around again. Grant added two hits in the inning as the Pandas led, 16-0, after the third inning.

Six more Pandas crossed the plate in the fourth, with Grant doubling in two of those. She finished 4-for-4 with five runs batted in. She also pitched three innings, allowing no runs on two hits.

The Pandas (1-0) host third-ranked Appoquinimink tomorrow at 4 p.m.

The Raiders (0-1) travel to Middletown on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. start.