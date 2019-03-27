Big first half keys Archmere in girls lacrosse opener

CLAYMONT — Second-ranked Archmere had to wait four extra days for its season opener, but the Auks didn’t waste any time as the scored 11 first-half goals on the way to a 14-2 victory over Diamond State Athletic Conference rival Delaware Military Academy on March 26. It was the second game of the season for the Seahawks.

The Auks scored two quick goals before the Seahawks cut it to 2-1 with 22 minutes left in the first half. The Auks won the ensuing faceoff, and Caroline Donovan scored to make it 3-1. Meghan Reilly and Dovovan scored 48 seconds apart to give the Auks a 5-1 lead with 15:17 left in the first half.

Archmere added three more quick goals as Lauren Ross, Kate Olsen and A. Harrington each scored to make it 8-1. The Auks kept their foot on the gas pedal as Olsen, Donovan and Reilly found the net to make it 11-1 at the half.

The Auks completed their scoring with the first three goals in the second half. Olsen and Donovan each scored three times and dished out two assists. The Auks (1-0) will travel to St. Mark’s on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. face-off. These two teams were supposed to open the season on March 22, but the weather forced a postponement.

The Seahawks (0-2) travel to No. 3 Ursuline on Friday for a 3:45 p.m. start.