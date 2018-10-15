Plenty of tantalizing matchups dot girls sports schedules this week

Whether field hockey or volleyball is your cup of tea, you have to like the schedules in both this week. The best field hockey offering will be Thursday in Bear, while Nos. 1 and 2 meet on the volleyball court on Friday.

Field hockey

Monday

Delcastle (1-9) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-6), 3:45 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School

Ss. Peter and Paul (4-6) at St. Thomas More (2-4), 4 p.m.

No. 4 (D-II) Ursuline (7-1) at William Penn (3-5-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

MOT Charter (2-5-1) at Archmere (5-5), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s (1-8) at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School

Holly Grove Christian at St. Thomas More, 4:40 p.m.

Thursday

Ursuline at No. 2 (D-II) Caravel (10-0), 3:30 p.m. The Raiders and Caravel meet in one of the top Division II matchups all season. The Buccaneers excel on both sides of the field, allowing just two goals all season while scoring nearly six per contest. Ursuline can get it done as well, featuring several offensive weapons and a defense also allowing less than a goal a game.

Wilmington Christian (3-5-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

No. 3 (D-I) Padua (7-0) vs. Delaware Military Academy (6-4), 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club

St. Thomas More at Gunston (Md.), 4 p.m.

Friday

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Ursuline, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Monday

St. Thomas More (7-5) at Milford (4-6), 4:30 p.m.

Appoquinimink (9-3) at No. 3 Ursuline (9-1), 7 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (5-6) at No. 2 Padua (10-1), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

First State Military (0-10) at No. 1 Archmere (12-0), 6:15 p.m.

No. 10 Red Lion (7-4) at No. 4 St. Mark’s (7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Thursday

No. 5 Wilmington Charter (8-2) at Ursuline, 6:15 p.m. The Force play the Raiders for the first time since last season’s tournament quarterfinal round, a five-set marathon that included a 36-34 Raiders win in the fourth set. Both teams are contenders for the state championship again this season, with talent at all positions. Ursuline’s gymnasium will be packed and noisy. Get there early.

No. 6 Newark Charter (7-5) at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. Several miles away, the Spartans host Newark Charter. The Patriots have rebounded nicely from a disappointing 2017, although they entered the week with a four-match losing streak. Morgan Ritchie and Chloe Rogers present an imposing pair of hitters for the Patriots; they will be countered by Savannah Seemans and Abby Thibodeau.

Friday

Archmere at Padua, 7:15 p.m. The top two teams in the state slug it out in the cozy confines of the Pandas’ home gymnasium. The Auks have dropped just four sets all season, fewer than any team besides Mount Pleasant. They have a plethora of hitters and play stout defense. Those strengths will be necessary against the Pandas, who have the height to counter the Auks, along with plenty of offensive firepower themselves. This could be a special night on the Delaware volleyball scene.

Saturday

St. Elizabeth at Ursuline, 1:45 p.m.