Plenty of tantalizing matchups dot girls sports schedules this week

Whether field hockey or volleyball is your cup of tea, you have to like the schedules in both this week. The best field hockey offering will be Thursday in Bear, while Nos. 1 and 2 meet on the volleyball court on Friday.
Field hockey
Monday
Delcastle (1-9) vs. St. Elizabeth (2-6), 3:45 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School
Ss. Peter and Paul (4-6) at St. Thomas More (2-4), 4 p.m.
No. 4 (D-II) Ursuline (7-1) at William Penn (3-5-2), 4 p.m.
Tuesday
MOT Charter (2-5-1) at Archmere (5-5), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Mark’s (1-8) at St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m., Hockessin Montessori School
Holly Grove Christian at St. Thomas More, 4:40 p.m.
Thursday
Ursuline at No. 2 (D-II) Caravel (10-0), 3:30 p.m. The Raiders and Caravel meet in one of the top Division II matchups all season. The Buccaneers excel on both sides of the field, allowing just two goals all season while scoring nearly six per contest. Ursuline can get it done as well, featuring several offensive weapons and a defense also allowing less than a goal a game.
Wilmington Christian (3-5-2) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.
No. 3 (D-I) Padua (7-0) vs. Delaware Military Academy (6-4), 3:45 p.m., Kirkwood Soccer Club
St. Thomas More at Gunston (Md.), 4 p.m.
Friday
Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Ursuline, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Monday
St. Thomas More (7-5) at Milford (4-6), 4:30 p.m.
Appoquinimink (9-3) at No. 3 Ursuline (9-1), 7 p.m.
St. Elizabeth (5-6) at No. 2 Padua (10-1), 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
First State Military (0-10) at No. 1 Archmere (12-0), 6:15 p.m.
No. 10 Red Lion (7-4) at No. 4 St. Mark’s (7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Thursday
No. 5 Wilmington Charter (8-2) at Ursuline, 6:15 p.m. The Force play the Raiders for the first time since last season’s tournament quarterfinal round, a five-set marathon that included a 36-34 Raiders win in the fourth set. Both teams are contenders for the state championship again this season, with talent at all positions. Ursuline’s gymnasium will be packed and noisy. Get there early.
No. 6 Newark Charter (7-5) at St. Mark’s, 7:15 p.m. Several miles away, the Spartans host Newark Charter. The Patriots have rebounded nicely from a disappointing 2017, although they entered the week with a four-match losing streak. Morgan Ritchie and Chloe Rogers present an imposing pair of hitters for the Patriots; they will be countered by Savannah Seemans and Abby Thibodeau.
Friday
Archmere at Padua, 7:15 p.m. The top two teams in the state slug it out in the cozy confines of the Pandas’ home gymnasium. The Auks have dropped just four sets all season, fewer than any team besides Mount Pleasant. They have a plethora of hitters and play stout defense. Those strengths will be necessary against the Pandas, who have the height to counter the Auks, along with plenty of offensive firepower themselves. This could be a special night on the Delaware volleyball scene.
Saturday
St. Elizabeth at Ursuline, 1:45 p.m.