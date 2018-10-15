Longtime rivals meet on soccer pitch, while football games take on added importance

Both soccer and football have reached the second half of their seasons, and the action continues to impress. In soccer, St. Mark’s becomes the latest Delaware team to try to hang a loss on Salesianum, while on the football field, all four Catholic schools have postseason hopes.

Soccer

Monday

Severn at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-5-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

No. 3 (D-II) Archmere (9-1) at Tatnall (3-5), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Milton Wright (Md.) vs. No. 1 (D-I) Salesianum (7-2), 3:45 p.m., Hockessin Soccer Club

Ss. Peter and Paul at Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.

Thursday

No. 6 (D-II) St. Mark’s (6-4-1) at Salesianum, 7:15 p.m., Baynard Stadium. The Spartans play the first of two games against ranked Division I opponents, and it is against the school’s longtime rival. The Sals have had the best of the series in recent years, but St. Mark’s will come in ready to play.

Friday

Archmere vs. No. 5 (D-II) Conrad (7-3), 4 p.m., Midway Softball Complex. The Auks and Red Wolves provide one of the better Division II matchups of the week. Both teams have had little trouble scoring goals, but the Auks have been just a bit stingier on defense. If the Auks win their final two Diamond State Athletic Conference games, beginning with this one, they will receive an automatic bid to the state tournament.

St. Elizabeth (1-5-2) vs. First State Military (3-5), 4 p.m., Middletown Village

Saturday

No. 5 (D-I) William Penn (7-1) at St. Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Football

Friday

No. 9 (D-II) Archmere (5-1) at No. 6 (D-II) St. Elizabeth (4-2), 7 p.m., Baynard Stadium. Wins are paramount for Division II playoff hopefuls, so both teams will be playing with the postseason in mind. The Auks’ powerful offense has had little trouble reaching the end zone this season, but they will be taking on a Vikings team eager to show that last week’s one-sided loss is not the real St. Elizabeth.

No. 7 (D-II) Delaware Military Academy (3-3) at No. 10 (D-II) St. Mark’s (4-2), 7 p.m. The second half of the Spartans’ season is one test after another, and that continues under the lights in the Graveyard against a dangerous DMA squad. The Seahawks are smarting after having lost three straight, and they’ll be looking to take out their frustrations on St. Mark’s. Both teams feature solid running attacks. The Spartans have a bevy of talented ball carriers, while the Seahawks are led by all-state candidate Corahn Alleyne.

Saturday

No. 4 (D-I) Salesianum (4-2) at William Penn (2-4), 1 p.m.