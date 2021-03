Saint Mark’s boys lacrosse improves to 2-0 with win at Brandywine: Photo...

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Saint Mark’s traveled north to Brandywine on March 27 for a boys lacrosse matchup with the Bulldogs. The Spartans took the 13-9 win.

Dialog reporter Mike Lang captured these scenes from the first half. Final statistics were not available late Saturday night.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 and will host Mount Pleasant on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. Brandywine (1-1) plays the second of a six-game homestand on Tuesday against First State Military at 3:30 p.m.