Saint Mark’s defense steps up in gridiron shutout of Delaware Military

WILMINGTON — Saint Mark’s came up with a huge effort that boosts their chances to earn a postseason berth with a 21-0 road win at Delaware Military Academy on Oct. 18. The Spartans improved to 5-2 with the victory.

Saint Mark’s took a 14-0 lead in the first half. The first touchdown came on a five-yard keeper by quarterback Jack LaFrankie in the first quarter. LaFrankie did it through the air in the second. This time, he found Christian Colmery with a 16-yard strike to double the advantage.

The Spartans continued to play stellar defense in the second half. They stopped the Seahawks and their standout running back, Devon Green, on the opening drive of the third quarter, and on their first offensive possession, they added some insurance. They did so without LaFrankie, who was injured. Colmery relieved him, and the Spartans easily adapted.

It was a quick series, highlighted by two long passes. First, Colmery hit a streaking Zion Glover in stride down the right side for a 44-yard pickup on a third-down play. A few plays later, Colmery unleashed another pass, this one finding Patrick Palm for a 34-yard touchdown with 3:41 left in the quarter.

Cody House gave DMA some life on the kickoff return, taking the ball all the way to the Spartans’ 20-yard line. But the Seahawks’ offense sputtered. Green was stuffed for a two-yard loss. A sack and fumble on the next play pushed the ball back to the 30. After a five-yard gain by Green, quarterback Joe Deal completed a pass inside the Saint Mark’s 10, but a holding penalty negated the first down. The Seahawks punted instead.

The Spartans took over at their own 11 and worked the ball to their own 39 before penalties backed them up, and an interception gave the ball back to DMA. The Seahawks would turn the ball over on downs, and the Spartans chewed up the remaining time on the ground, with Jeremiah Moore getting most of the carries.

Saint Mark’s travels to Kennett (Pa.) next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

DMA, which had scored at least 17 points in each of its first six games, fell to 5-2. The Seahawks end the regular season with three straight on the road, beginning next Friday at 5 p.m. against First State Military at Kent County Recreation Center near Dover.