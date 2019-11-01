Saint Mark’s falls in field hockey regular-season finale, awaits postseason fate

GREENVILLE – Saint Mark’s field hockey team concluded its 2019 season on Halloween at Tatnall, where the Hornets took a 3-1 decision. The game started in gray, but dry, conditions, but before halftime, rain started to fall.

The Hornets had the better of the possession time in the first half, and they turned their pressure into opportunities. They were rejected by Spartans goalkeeper Abigail McIlvain several times until Holly Brennan scored off an assist from Ashley Marvel with 10:17 left in the half. Rachael Whitehead was fouled in the scoring circle with 5:04 to go, and she buried a penalty stroke to double the lead.

Kali Clayton added an unassisted goal five minutes into the second half to extend the lead to three. Saint Mark’s Ciera Fowler spoiled the shutout bid of Tatnall keepers Carlie McKenry and Lenna Wood with a goal with six minutes left in the game.

The Hornets outshot the Spartans, 11-4, and had a 12-2 edge in penalty corners. Tatnall finished the regular season 10-5, which should earn them a spot in the 12-team Division II state tournament. The bracket will be announced Friday.

McIlvain had 15 saves for the Spartans, who finished 7-7-1. They, too, will learn on Friday if their season will continue.