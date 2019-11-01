Oblate Father Thomas E. Murphy, Philadelphia native, dies at 71

Rev. Thomas E. Murphy, OSFS, professed member of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 53 years, died on Oct. 25.

Father was born in Philadelphia on October 27, 1947, the son of Edward R. and Ailsa M. (Young) Murphy. He attended St. Leo Elementary School and in 1965 graduated from Father Judge High School, after which he entered the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales. He professed first vows on August 20, 1967, made perpetual profession on September 30, 1970 and was ordained a priest on May 15, 1976. Father completed a B.A. in History at Allentown College of St. Francis de Sales and an M.A. in Religious Education at Catholic University of America, Washington, DC.

Enjoying a rich and varied mix of assignments throughout his 43 years of priesthood, he was assigned to a number of ministries. His first three placements post ordination included Father Judge High School, Holy Name High School (Reading, PA) and Bishop Ireton High School (Alexandria, VA). Most of his priestly ministry was spent in a wide variety of parishes: in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, St. Joachim and St. Anselm; in New Jersey (Diocese of Metuchen), St. Phillip and James, St. Ann and St. Thomas the Apostle; in the Arlington (Virginia) Diocese, St. John Neumann; in North Carolina (Diocese of Charlotte), St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Paul the Apostle; in Florida (Diocese of Venice), Our Lady of Light and St. Cecilia; in Michigan, St. Mary in Adrian; most recently in the Diocese of Camden at Our Lady Star of the Sea in Cape May, New Jersey.

Father is survived by two sisters – Marianne Manes (James) and Kathleen Murphy. In addition, Fr. Tom has nine nieces and nephews, twenty-four great nieces and nephews and two great – great nieces. He is predeceased by his sister Eileen Newhouse (Neal)

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 28 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church, 920 Susquehanna Road, Rydal, PA, 19046. Interment/reception followed the next day (October 29) at the Oblate Cemetery at 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD, 21916 at noon.

In memory of Fr. Murphy’s life and legacy, donations may be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del., 19806.