Salesianum and Archmere begin chase for boys lacrosse championship

Salesianum earned the third seed and Archmere the fifth in the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association boys lacrosse state tournament bracket, which was released Sunday night. Sixteen teams made the cut.

No. 3 Sallies finished an 8-7 regular season with a one-goal loss to Fairfield Prep (Conn.) on Saturday afternoon. Their schedule consisted primarily of out-of-state teams, including several traditional powerhouses. Their Delaware opponents were Appoquinimink, Cape Henlopen, St. Mark’s and Caesar Rodney. Their only loss in those games was against Cape, who is the top seed.

The Sals will meet Milford, the 14th seed, on Tuesday at Tower Hill School at 7 p.m. The Buccaneers finished 11-4, including two wins over Lake Forest and one over Indian River, both of whom are in the tournament.

The Salesianum-Milford winner will meet the winner of Tower Hill-Wilmington Charter in the quarterfinals on May 25 at a site and time to be determined.

The other Catholic school to earn a berth is Archmere. The Auks picked up the fifth seed after going 11-4 in the regular season. They have wins over tournament teams Delaware Military Academy, Wilmington Charter, Appoquinimink and Tower Hill. All four of their losses came to teams that made the postseason – Cape Henlopen, Sanford, Caesar Rodney and Tatnall. Three of those teams are seeded above the Auks; CR is the 10th seed.

Archmere’s first-round opponent is Smyrna. The Eagles (12-3) visit Claymont on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Smyrna has wins over tournament teams Dover and Lake Forest.

The winner of Archmere-Smyrna will meet the winner of Lake Forest-Sanford in a quarterfinal matchup on May 25. The higher seed will host the game at a time to be determined.

The semifinals are scheduled for May 29, and the title game is set for either May 31 or June 1. Salesianum has won four straight championships. Cape Henlopen knocked off the Sals in 2014.

2019 DIAA Boys Lacrosse Bracket