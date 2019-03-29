Archmere boys overpower Charter of Wilmington in boys lacrosse

WILMINGTON – Archmere gave up an early goal against Wilmington Charter in the teams’ Diamond State Athletic Conference boys lacrosse meeting on March 28, but that would be the only blemish in a dominant 15-1 Auks win.

Evan Hernick got the scoring started 57 seconds into the contest, driving unmarked to the right of Force goalkeeper Santiago Londono and sending a shot low into the net. Wilson Murphy bounced one high into the net for the equalizer for the Force at the 3:47 mark, but that was the only shot to get behind the Auks’ Vaughn DiBattista.

Nolan Collins fed Brian Neill in the crease five minutes in, and Neill scored while being cross-checked. It took just 84 seconds for Archmere to strike again, as Mitch Moyer fought through several checks and shot low through the five hole.

The Force struggled to maintain possession of the ball, and the Auks pounced on every miscue. Moyer was stuffed by Londono at the 3:30 mark, but Cole Bauer connected on a delayed penalty call 30 seconds later. The Auks had a few more chances before the horn sounded, but it remained 4-1 after a quarter.

Moyer put his skills on display early in the second. He ran around the back of the Charter net, spun away from a defender and shot into the side of the net to make it 5-1 at the 10:14 mark. Neill collected his second goal just 32 seconds later after emerging with the ball after a faceoff scramble. Neill completed his hat trick with 5:19 to go until half, going to the far side.

Archmere would add two more before halftime. Moyer went for the hat trick at 3:24, capitalizing on a Force turnover with another spin move from behind the net. The scoring concluded a minute later when Moyer zipped a pass to Ryan Farrell in close, with Farrell whistling one high into the net.

The Auks added six more goals in the second half to complete the convincing victory.

Final statistics were not available Thursday night. Archmere improved to 3-0 and hosts its home opener on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. against DSAC foe First State Military Academy.

The Force suffered their first loss of the year and are now 2-1. They look to rebound on Tuesday against Newark Charter at Life Community Church. Game time is 4:15 p.m.