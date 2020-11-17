Salesianum controls play in soccer debut at new home, explode late for 7-0 win over Delaware Military Academy

WILMINGTON — Salesianum’s soccer team broke in its new home with an impressive showing against Delaware Military Academy on a crisp Nov. 16 evening. Jake Ross and Callaghan Walsh each scored twice as the Sals picked up a 7-0 win over the Seahawks in Abessinio Stadium’s soccer debut.

Sallies controlled possession throughout the match, aggressively attacking the DMA defense all night. The Seahawks did well to keep the Sals off the scoreboard early on. Goalkeeper Brett Wohlar stopped Sals striker Ethan Hinds twice in succession in the 10th minute after Hinds had gotten behind the defense.

The scoring started not long after those saves on a corner kick. The inbounds pass was headed away from the goal by a Seahawks defender only to find the head of the Sals’ William McDermott and bounce right into the net.

The aggressiveness of Matthew McFadden led directly to the second goal, in the 24th minute. McFadden raced Wohlar to a ball at the edge of the 18-yard box. McFadden got there a split-second before the keeper and tapped the ball to the top of the box, where Jake Ross was waiting to put it home.

After more gymnastics by Wohlars to keep the margin at two, Hinds finally got on the board. On another corner kick, Keegan Walpole found Hinds open, and Hinds redirected it into the net with his head in the 43rd minute.

The score remained 3-0 Salesianum until the final 20-minute segment of the game. The Sals scored four times in the fourth quarter. Ross sent a shot into the far side of the net in the 65th minute. Walsh scored twice in a span of a few minutes, and Paolo Magat came off the bench to tally the final score.

DMA had a few close calls offensively. Two shots rolled just wide, one on each side of the net, and a fourth-quarter offering rang off the crossbar.

Sallies had a 17-3 shot advantage and seven corner kicks to the Seahawks’ one. Sam Donnelly and Kyle Dietrich had one save each. Salesianumn (5-1) is back in action on Wednesday night at 7 back at Abessinio Stadium against Saint Mark’s.

Wohlar had nine saves for the Seahawks, who are now 3-5. They will host Newark Charter on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.