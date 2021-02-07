Sanford has too many weapons, controls Salesianum at SL24 Memorial Classic

WILMINGTON — A night that started with promise for Salesianum turned in Sanford’s favor in a hurry. The Warriors went on a 13-0 run that covered much of the first quarter and the first 90 seconds of the second in a 60-30 victory over the Sals in the final game of the SL24 Memorial Classic on Feb. 6 at the 76ers Fieldhouse.

An Ethan Hinds baseline drive put the Sals ahead, 6-2, after Sanford committed a few early turnovers, but the Warriors got their offense in gear after that. Sanford’s 6-9 senior center, Nnanna Njoku, scored seven of his team’s 11 first-quarter points; the Warriors scored the final nine points to take an 11-6 lead after one.

Njoku played distributor on Sanford’s first field goal of the second, hitting Nasir Cowan in stride for a layup. The future Villanova Wildcat then picked up his second foul and spent much of the rest of the half on the bench. Hinds ended the Warriors’ run with a baseline drive with 6:30 to go, but Cowan answered immediately. The Warriors showed they are more than one player, as Carter Ruby, Dayon Polk and Ebuka Nwobodo added field goals before halftime.

The third quarter meant the return of Njoku, who showed off his touch with two short turnaround jumpers in the opening minute and a half. Brandon Dwyer then drained his first three-point shot, extending the Warriors’ run to seven and prompting a Sallies timeout. Dwyer wasn’t done. He hit two more threes in the quarter.

Njoku paced the Warriors with 21 points, two coming on an impressive dunk. Dwyer drained one more triple to finish with 12. Sanford improved to 6-1 and will host Wilmington Friends on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Rasheen Caulk had 11 to lead the Sals, and Hinds added eight. Salesianum (3-2) travels to Delmarva Christian on Friday at 6:15 p.m.