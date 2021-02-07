Ursuline pulls away from Padua in second half, takes 51-27 win at SL24 Memorial Classic

WILMINGTON – Ursuline found its shooting touch in the third quarter of its game Feb. 6 against Padua, turning a seven-point halftime lead into a 51-27 win at the third annual SL24 Memorial Classic at the 76ers Fieldhouse on Feb. 6.

The Raiders came out of the gate strong after the intermission, as senior Emily Rzucidlo continued her impressive season by knocking down consecutive three-point shots. The rest of the Raiders’ roster added seven more points in the quarter, and the Ursuline defense was stingy. The Pandas managed just two free throws in the quarter, allowing the Raiders to take an 18-point lead into the final eight minutes.

Ursuline’s inside presence, boosted by the addition of eighth-grader Jordin Tate, kept the Pandas from getting more than one shot at the basket on most trips down the floor. Tate was joined in the paint by players such as Hannah Kelley, Emma Raftovich and Gabby Paolella in grabbing the majority of the rebounds.

The Raiders continued to grow their lead throughout the fourth quarter. Kelley knocked down two layups, and Ursuline coach John Noonan was able to clear his bench for the final several minutes. A three-pointer by Grace Trerotola accounted for the Pandas’ lone field goal of the second half.

That was in contrast to the first half, when the Raiders had trouble finishing, and Padua stuck close to their rival. Tate, making her first high school appearance, had six points in the second quarter. The Pandas dialed long distance to stay close; Trerotola, Natalia Frabizzio and Paige Degnan all hit triples. In addition, Kylie Moor was fouled on a three-point attempt and sank all three free throws.

A highlight of the game came in the fourth quarter, when Sean Locke’s youngest sister, Patty, entered the game for Padua. She scored two points.

Rzucidlo and Kelley each scored 11 for the Raiders, who improved to 6-1. They will host Sanford in a much-anticipated matchup Wednesday at 6 p.m.

For the Pandas, Trerotola had eight points and Frabizzio seven. Padua (0-8) travels to Georgetown to meet Delmarva Christian on Wednesday for a 5:45 p.m. start.

All photos by Mike Lang.