Second full week of girls sports brings late-season intensity

and Mike Lang, Dialog reporter

The girls’ schedules are filled with games between ranked teams, both in field hockey and volleyball. Two Catholic school field hockey teams will finally play for the first time, and the opponents will be tough. On the volleyball court, there are several pairings that could happen again deep into the state tournament.

Field Hockey

Monday

St. Mark’s (0-0) at No. 4 (D-II) Tower Hill (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

No. 5 (D-II) Friends (2-0-1) at No. 7 (D-II) Ursuline (2-0), 3:45 p.m. The Raiders play the first of five straight at Serviam Field against the traditionally powerful Quakers.

Ss. Peter and Paul (2-1) at Delmarva Christian (0-2), 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More (0-0) at McKean (0-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (1-0) at No. 6 (D-II) Archmere (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Elizabeth (1-0) at No. 7 (D-I) St. Georges (2-0), 3:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Thursday

No. 6 (D-II) Archmere at No. 3 (D-I) Padua (0-0), 3:45 p.m., Forbes Field. Padua finally kicks off its season, and they do it against an Auks team that will be playing its fourth contest. Lots of the Pandas’ scoring from last season has graduated, so it will be interesting to see who steps up for their offense.

St. Mark’s at No. 2 (D-II) Caravel (3-0), 7:15 p.m.

Friday

St. Elizabeth at No. 7 (D-II) Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Holly Grove Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Caesar Rodney (0-1) at St. Mark’s, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Monday

No. 1 Ursuline (1-0) at St. Elizabeth (2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Thomas More (1-1) at Seaford (0-2), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Archmere (2-0) at No. 7 Conrad (3-0), 6:30 p.m. This Diamond State Athletic Conference match features two squads that have some things in common. Both have length and power up front — Julia Kochie and Lauren Edmiston for Archmere, Leah Camilli and Stefanie Kulesza for the Red Wolves — and liberos who extend rallies — the Auks’ Hannah Wright and Conrad’s Alyssa Faville. Few gyms in Delaware match the intensity and craziness of the Wolves Den, so it should be special.

No. 2 St. Mark’s (3-0) at No. 4 Padua (2-0), 7:15 p.m. The Spartans travel to Padua for a Catholic Conference showdown. These teams play each other twice a season, so there are few secrets. In fact, last year, they met a third time, in the state semifinals, so expect the returning players to have that in the back of their minds. Seating and parking can be at a premium at Padua, so get there early. There are no bad seats at Padua — unless you have to stand in the halls.

Wednesday

St. Thomas More at Worcester Prep, 4 p.m.

Thursday

No. 3 Archmere at Friends (0-2), 5:15 p.m.

No. 2 St. Mark’s at St. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

No. 5 Wilmington Charter (1-1) at No. 4 Padua, 7:15 p.m. Two nights after hosting St. Mark’s, Padua has to face Wilmington Charter, one of the most talented teams in the state. Charter’s height poses problems for most opponents, so Padua’s back-line defense will need to be on point.

Friday

No. 1 Ursuline at No. 6 Tower Hill (2-1), 6:30 p.m. And the hits just keep on coming. The defending champs travel a few miles up Pennsylvania Avenue to cozy Weaver Gymnasium, where the fans will nearly be on the court as they watch what promises to be a doozy. Ursuline prides itself on defense, which is key when the Hillers’ are sure to be feeding hitter extraordinaire Maddie Sachs all evening. Get there early and be alert for loose balls flying into the bleachers.

Saturday

Cape Henlopen (1-2) at Archmere, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Padua at Paul VI (Va.), 12:15 p.m.

Soccer

Wednesday

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (0-2), 4 p.m.

Friday

Worcester Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.