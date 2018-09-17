Boys high school sports schedule includes meeting of defending soccer champs

and Mike Lang, Dialog reporter

The boys’ soccer schedule is not overflowing with matches, but there are some intriguing ones. The two defending champions meet on Tuesday, while both St. Mark’s and Archmere host top-10 battles. In football, the defending Division II champ makes the long drive north for a prime-time matchup.

Boys

Soccer

Tuesday

No. 6 (D-II) Archmere (2-1) at Red Lion (0-2), 3:45 p.m.

No. 9 (D-I) Polytech (1-1) at No. 7 (D-II) St. Mark’s, (2-1), 4 p.m. The Spartans welcome Polytech to New Castle County for what will be the Spartans’ second straight game against a ranked Division I foe.

No. 1 (D-II) Caravel (3-0) at No. 1 (D-II) Salesianum (2-0), 4 p.m. The Buccaneers and Sals get together for their annual showdown. Caravel lost to Salesianum last season but went on to take the Division II state championship, and thus far this season the Bucs have had no trouble scoring goals. Sallies plays twice this week before heading off to Iowa for their annual road trip. The Sals have defeated two non-Delaware teams in the early going.

Ss. Peter and Paul (1-1) at Severn, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday

No. 3 (D-II) St. Andrew’s (2-0) at No. 6 (D-II) Archmere, 4 p.m. Archmere has tightened up its defense after surrendering five goals in a season-opening loss, and the Auks have had little trouble scoring. They meet the Cardinals, who typically play strong defense.

Concordia Prep at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (0-2) at Hodgson (1-1), 4 p.m.

Friday

No. 7 (D-II) St. Mark’s at Glasgow (1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 (D-I) Salesianum at St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s at Ss. Peter and Paul, noon

Football

Friday

No. 7 (D-II) St. Mark’s (2-0) at Indian River (1-1), 7 p.m. It’s a long trip to Dagsboro, but that’s where the Spartans will try to extend their winning streak. To stop St. Mark’s, Indian River will need to find a way to contain the Spartans’ numerous offensive options. Last week against Caravel, six different players scored for St. Mark’s.

Father Judge (Pa.) at No. 4 (D-I) Salesianum (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Archmere (1-1) at Tatnall (0-2), noon

No. 1 (D-I) Delmar (2-0) at St. Elizabeth (2-0), 7 p.m., Baynard Stadium. The Vikings are off to a good start, but the level of competition gets turned up a few notches as Delmar heads north. The Wildcats return many of their starters from last season’s Division II state titlists.