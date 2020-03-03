Sister Annie Frances Oman, who once taught in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 92

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Annie Frances Oman, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 71 years, died Feb. 29 in Assisi House. She was 92.

The former Sister Margaret Patricia ministered primarily in elementary education and pastoral care. She began her career on the East Coast, including as a teacher at Wilmington’s St. Mary School in the Diocese of Wilmington. She ministered for 25 years in the Archdiocese of Seattle and in various dioceses in California. She also spent time in Oregon.

A native of County Dublin, Ireland, Sister Annie Frances returned to the East Coast in 2008, where she lived and engaged in local house ministry at Our Lady of Angels Convent. She moved to Assisi House in 2016.

Two of her sisters, Sister Patricia Joseph Oman (now deceased) and Sister Margaret Oman, also entered the Franciscans. Another sister, Sister Agnes Oman, is a member of the Brigidine Sisters who worked in Hispanic ministry in the Diocese of Wilmington for several years.

Services will be held at Assisi House, 609 Red Hill Road, Aston, on March 9. A Christian Wake Service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11, with burial in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

Donations in Sister Annie Frances’ name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.