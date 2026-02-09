Sports schedules for Catholic high schools in Diocese of Wilmington fill up as state tournaments near

The recent snow that won’t go away wreaked havoc with the high school sports schedules in Delaware, and now teams are scrambling to make up postponed contests. That means there are lots of games to choose from basically every day of the week. And by the end of the week, two new state champions will be crowned.

Those will be in wrestling. The dual-meet championships are Saturday, Feb. 14, in Smyrna. Salesianum is one of the contenders in Division I. The DIAA wrestling committee will determine the brackets on Tuesday afternoon, with quarterfinal action scheduled to begin Wednesday.

While the wrestlers have reached the postseason, basketball is heading toward the finish of the regular season. The St. Elizabeth boys’ basketball team has three games this week, as do the Archmere girls. St. Elizabeth finishes the week at one of the state’s top teams, Appoquinimink, a good test as the postseason gets closer.

As usual, check schedules before heading out to the venues. All state tournament tickets must be purchased in advance at gofan.co/app/school/DIAA unless the event is being held at the University of Delaware.

Boys

Basketball

Monday, Feb. 9

Ss. Peter and Paul (13-7) at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Key at Ss. Peter and Paul, 5:30p.m.

Delaware Military (5-11) at St. Elizabeth (8-7), 6 p.m.

Archmere (13-3) at Newark Charter (10-5), 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Wilmington Christian (4-12) at Saint Mark’s (9-8), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Archmere at Wilmington Friends (8-7), 5:15 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Beth Tfiloh, 5:45 p.m.

Sanford (9-8) at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m. The Vikings host the defending state champion Warriors in a matchup of two teams that are better than their records indicate. Trevor Webster’s return should boost Sanford, while the Vikings have gotten good outside shooting from a number of players, including Michael Jones.

Friday, Feb. 13

Salesianum at Conrad (6-10), 5 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb, 14

Saint Mark’s at Lake Forest (7-7), noon

St. Elizabeth at Appoquinimink (12-3), 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday, Feb. 9

Archmere (6-4) and Wilmington Charter (3-6) at Conrad (9-4), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

DIAA wrestling tournament, dual-meet first round, times and locations TBA

Saturday, Feb, 14

DIAA wrestling tournament, dual-meet semifinals and championships, times TBA at Smyrna High School

Girls

Basketball

Monday, Feb. 9

Newark Charter (10-7) at Archmere (10-4), 6 p.m.

Padua (8-8) at Caravel (9-7), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

St. Elizabeth (13-3) at Delaware Military (9-6), 4 p.m.

Archmere at Padua, 6:45 p.m. A busy week for both teams stops on Broom Street for a battle between top-10 squads. Bridget Malloy is the Auks’ featured scorer, while the Pandas have gotten points from Lily DiMarco and others.

Gunston at Ss. Peter and Paul (11-4), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Middletown (11-5) at Saint Mark’s (8-9), 5:15 p.m.

Ursuline (8-8) at Sanford (14-1), 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Wilmington Friends (11-4) at Archmere, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13

Ss. Peter and Paul at Easton, 4:30 p.m.

Padua at St. Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb, 14

Saint Mark’s at Ursuline, noon

Swimming (co-ed except where noted)

Monday, Feb. 9

Archmere (3-4 boys, 3-7 girls) vs. Conrad (1-7 boys, 4-4 girls), 3:30 p.m. at McKean High School

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Salesianum (12-1)/Ursuline (10-0) vs. Cape Henlopen (11-0 boys, 10-1 girls), 3:30 p.m. at Sussex YMCA. This is a marquee matchup on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. It’s a good test as the state championship meet nears.

Sanford (7-3) and Wilmington Christian (0-6) vs. Padua, 3:45 p.m. at Clarence Fraim Boys and Girls Club (girls only)

Saint Mark’s (5-1 boys, vs. Brandywine (9-2 boys, 5-7 girls), 4 p.m. at Claymont Elementary School

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Archmere at Wilmington Charter (7-3 boys, 10-1 girls), 3:30 p.m.

Conrad vs. Saint Mark’s, 5 p.m. at McKean High School

Saturday, Feb, 14

Archmere at Diamond State Athletic Conference championships, 9 a.m. at McKean High School

Track (co-ed except where noted)

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Archmere, Padua and Ursuline at Upper Dublin Winter Series, Ott Center for Track and Field, Philadelphia

Thursday, Feb. 12

Ursuline at Douglas Wesner Invite, Kutztown (Pa.) University

Friday, Feb. 13

Saint Mark’s and Salesianum at Garden State meet, Ocean Breeze Complex, Staten Island, N.Y.

Saturday, Feb, 14

Padua at The Circuit NYC, Armory Track and Field Center, New York