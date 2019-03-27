St. Elizabeth opens softball campaign with big win at A.I. duPont

GREENVILLE — Sklyar Gallucio pitched a three-hitter, and she showed her hitting skills with a home run, as St. Elizabeth rolled to a 23-2 win at A.I. duPont in nonconference softball on March 26. It was the Vikings’ season opener.

Gallucio had three hits, as did Madison Merrill, Mina Carty, McKenzie Sweeney and Sydney Hazelton. Carty, a freshman, smacked two homers, and Miller also went deep. On the mound, Gallucio had seven strikeouts.

The Vikings (1-0) are back in action this afternoon at Brandywine at 3:45. The Tigers 0-2) visit McKean today at 3:30.