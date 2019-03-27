Bishop Malooly to lead Good Friday Stations of the Cross at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington

The public is invited to join Bishop Malooly for an outdoor Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 19, at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington, beginning at noon. Stations of the Cross have been held on Good Friday at Cathedral Cemetery for the last 24 years.

Stations of the Cross, also known as Way of the Cross or Via Crucis, is a devotion commemorating the passion and death of Christ consisting of a series of meditations (stations). The practice can be traced to early Christian pilgrims who would visit the locations of Christ’s suffering and death in Jerusalem.

Cemetery staff will be on duty to assist with parking and give directions. Limited seating will be provided. Attendees are invited to bring their own folding chair. In the event of inclement weather, the Stations of the Cross will be moved into the Queen of the Apostles Chapel at the cemetery. The service should last about 30 minutes and will be held in the Garden of Eternal Life section of the cemetery.

In addition to the Stations of the Cross at Cathedral Cemetery, Bishop Malooly’s Holy Week schedule includes the annual Chrism Mass at the Church of the Holy Cross in Dover, Holy Thursday liturgy, Good Friday liturgy and Easter morning Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Wilmington and Holy Saturday liturgy at Saint Elizabeth Church in Wilmington.

Cathedral Cemetery is part of Catholic Cemeteries Inc., a non-profit corporation, founded in 1881. The organization owns and operates Gate of Heaven, All Saints Cemetery and Cathedral Cemetery. Additional information is available at www.cdow.org/Cemeteries.